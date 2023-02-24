Romance novels are having a revival. According to publishing trade magazine “Publishers Weekly,” fiction sales were up 8.5% in 2022 compared to the previous year. Compare that to romance novels, which increased a whopping 52% last year. Romance is red hot.

Colleen Hoover led the return to romance with her bestsellers “It Starts with Us” and “It Ends with Us,” along with some of her other novels. Other national bestsellers in romance last year included “Things We Never Got Over” by Lucy Score, “The Deal” by Elle Kennedy, and “Neon Gods” by Katee Robert.

— Beth Cronk is Meeker County librarian for the Pioneerland Library System. She oversees libraries in Litchfield, Cosmos, Dassel and Grove City.

