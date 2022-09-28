Remember when you would sit in your classroom and listen to your elementary teachers read aloud to you?
If you were extra lucky, you may have been blessed with middle school and high school teachers who read to you too. These educators enlivened characters (hopefully), varying vocal and facial expression, changing volumes for intensity, maybe adding sound effects where necessary. Maybe you also remember family members doing the same thing: bringing books to life.
It might not be easy to find someone who is willing to read to you on a whim (unless you have some wonderfully literary people in your life); however, audiobooks are not far away. No matter what genre(s) you prefer, audiobooks can bring an additional dimension to your reading. Fantasy books can be read with mystical sound effects to help strengthen the world-building of your experience with that novel. Realistic fiction can demonstrate language dialects and accents that can’t be easily sensed through written text. This can help transfer you to a different time and place while also deepening your own connections to the characters.
There are a fair number of people who do not consider listening to an audiobook as “reading.” But many bookish websites like Book Riot, Chirp, and so many libraries and librarians say that listening to audiobooks absolutely counts as reading. Even if you don’t choose to add those books to your “Read” bookshelf on Goodreads, you can still benefit from listening to audiobooks — and so can your kids! In an August 2021 article on wellandgood.com, Kristen Willeumier, Ph.D. details how the brain is activated in whatever format you’re reading:
“The brain is differentially activated when processing speech versus print,” Dr. Willeumier says. She explains that understanding what you’re reading activates the left brain (in areas associated with language processing), while understanding what you’re listening to activates both (in order to process speech and acoustics).
The benefits to your brain may be different; however, you’re still benefiting from an audiobook experience. Your brain is still working on comprehending the incoming words. As kids are learning how they best absorb information, encourage them to try out listening to an audiobook. It may help them comprehend the story better than they thought they could.
Accessibility is one of the biggest advantages when it comes to audiobooks. For those who struggle to see the print or who are completely unable to see, audiobooks may be their only option. For those who struggle with attention disorders, audiobooks may be more comprehensible. For those with physical handicaps that make turning pages difficult, audiobooks may be the more user-friendly option. As Meredith Monday Schwartz on the “Currently Reading Podcast” often says, “Reader, know thyself.” Do what works best for you. Encourage others to do the same.
But how does one get access to audiobooks? We have many CD audiobooks here at the library available to be checked out, including children and young adult audiobooks. You also have access to online audiobooks through the Libby app with your library card. By downloading Libby, you can access tons of different audiobooks or ebooks wherever you go. Warning: you may have to be patient and put books on hold just like you do with physical books at the physical library!
Maybe life has become too crazy and hectic for you to sit down and read an old-fashioned printed novel (or even a Kindle copy). Don’t let that stop you from enjoying a book! Audiobooks allow us to absorb all the goodness of a book while multitasking and completing that mile-long list of chores — or maybe just sunbathing with our eyes closed. Whatever the choice, “Reader, know thyself.”
— Rachel Clark is children’s librarian at Litchfield Library.