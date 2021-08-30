Summer reading has wrapped up at the Litchfield Library and fall is right around the corner. The Litchfield Library will be offering a variety of children’s programs throughout the fall. It will be decided on a month-by-month basis if these programs will be offered as in-person programs or be modified as digital programs or take-home kits as COVID-19 levels change in Meeker County.
The Litchfield Library is dedicated to patron and staff safety while providing programming and services to library patrons. Be sure to visit the Litchfield Library’s website often for the most current information regarding fall programs.
For September, the Litchfield Library’s programs for children will not be meeting in person. The programs will be modified to digital storytimes, an online Lego build challenge, and a take-home kit for STEAM Lab. The teen program will be meeting outdoors.
Fall programs include:
- Storytime: Geared towards preschool but all ages are welcome. Held at 10 a.m. Fridays, beginning Sept. 10, the program is free. Program includes stories, songs, fingerplays, and a craft. Storytime will be offered as a digital video program posted on the library’s website when the library is not doing in-person storytimes.
- Legos: For ages 5-12 years. Meets the 3rd Wednesday each month from 3:30-4:30pm. FREE. Dates: Sept. 15, Oct. 20, Nov. 17, Dec. 15. A Lego building challenge will be posted to the library’s website for the months that the library is not doing in-person Legos.
- STEAM Lab: For grades K-5. Meets the second Wednesday each month from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Includes a small snack, story, and a STEAM project. Please register with the Litchfield Library for this program. Dates: Sept. 8, Oct. 13, Nov. 10, Dec. 8. When we are not doing in-person programs, take-home kits will be provided to those who are registered for the program. STEAM Lab registration is limited and those who are registered for this program will receive a take-home kit first.
- Teen Programming: Litchfield Public Library Teen/Tween Programs will be 1:30-3 p.m. every second and fifth Saturday of the month. Ages 11-18 welcome. Free. Designed to offer young people new collaborative experiences through games, puzzles, problem solving, makerspace projects, crafting, nature, science, technology, engineering, arts, stories, and everything in between! Questions? Call Margaret Weigelt on second/fifth Saturdays at the Litchfield Public Library 320-693-2483 or during the week 320-974-3363 at the Atwater Public Library, or email at Margaret.weigelt@pioneerland.lib.mn.us. Contact Margaret for up-to-date information regarding in-person and digital program options.
The Litchfield Library will continue to offer a children’s take and make kit and activity packets each month. These will be available while supplies last.
For more information regarding library programs and services visit www.litchfield.lib.mn.us/ or call the library at 320-693-2483.