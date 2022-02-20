When you think of romance novels, do you picture small Harlequin paperbacks with racy covers? In reality, romance novels offer a vast variety of styles and plots (and cover designs!). The number of novels falling into the contemporary romantic comedy category has exploded since the recent resurgence in rom-com movies, and many other types of romance novels exist, as well.
Romance novels date back to Jane Austen’s books in the early 19th century, and there are a few examples from even earlier. Whether fun or serious, the one requirement for romance novels (other than the love story) is that they need to have a happy ending.
Colleen Hoover’s contemporary romance “Reminders of Him” is a bestseller right now, and it’s new to the Litchfield Library collection. A troubled young woman released from prison returns to the town where she made a tragic mistake years before, and she tries to reconnect with her young daughter. Everyone in the community turns a cold shoulder except for a bar owner, who begins building a relationship with her and helps her make amends. More than a romance, this novel is also a redemption story about grief and family.
“The Runaway Duchess” is a Victorian romance by Joanna Lowell, and a sequel of sorts to “The Duke Undone.” A young Englishwoman is forced into marrying a man described as “the most vile duke in England,” and she runs away on her honeymoon. The owner of a nursery mistakes her for a botanist he was expecting to meet at a train station and, to save herself, the new bride pretends to be the other woman. The two fall in love, but then the real botanist arrives.
Another Victorian romance, “The Siren of Sussex” is Mimi Matthews’ first book in the “Belles of London” series. A bluestocking from an aristocratic family falling into ruin knows that she won’t find a high-society husband, so she decides to make her way in the world with her talent as an equestrienne. She turns to a British Indian tailor to make her high-fashion riding habits, and the two become a couple, despite the scandal over their class and racial differences. Reviewers say the author did careful research and that she makes the forbidden romance believable.
“Electric Idol” is a steamy contemporary romance based on Greek mythology and is the second book in Katee Robert’s “Dark Olympus” series. This novel features the love story of Psyche and Eros. Goddess Aphrodite sends her son Eros to kill Psyche in retribution for an attempt at overthrowing Zeus by Psyche’s family. Eros finds he can’t bear go through with the job when his target is kind to him, so he instead marries Psyche to protect her.
“The Roughest Draft” is a contemporary romantic comedy by Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegemund-Broka. The pair of real-life authors wrote this novel about a pair of bestselling cowriters who ended their partnership acrimoniously. Katrina and Nathan haven’t spoken in years, but they’re required to complete one final romance novel to fulfill their contract. Working through drafts of the novel helps them work through the issues in their own relationship.
Other new romances that will be arriving soon for the Litchfield collection include “The Family You Make,” a contemporary romance by Jill Shalvis; “The Lady’s Mine,” a Christian historical romance by Francine Rivers; “Riverbend Gap,” a contemporary Christian romance by Denise Hunter; “House of Sky and Breath,” a fantasy romance by Sarah J. Maas; “Weather Girl,” a rom-com by Rachel Lynn Solomon; and “One Night on the Island,” a rom-com by Josie Silver.
If you’re looking for a novel that focuses on relationships and ends with a happily-ever-after, check out a romance novel; there’s something for everyone.