Hello from the children’s desk!
The weather has been frightful for many of us, with early snow blowing in. Perhaps it is fitting with Halloween creeping in this week on Saturday. Halloween is a lively time of year filled with sweets and endless imagination! Regardless of how you choose to celebrate Halloween this year, the Litchfield Public Library has a spooky read or movie for you. We have books on everything from gentle stories about pumpkins and parties to spookier reads about ghosts and goblins for all ages. Request your books and movies online or over the phone with a librarian; you can use our curbside pickup option to gather your items once they are available. You can also schedule a 15-minute browsing appointment to come in and choose your items from the shelf. We have a fun Halloween book display to make choosing spooky children’s books a breeze.
We have been getting many new children’s picture books, chapter books, and teen books added to our shelves over the last couple of weeks. Here are some of my recommended titles from the new books that have arrived:
Picture books:
- Saturdays are for Stella by Candy Wellins and illustrated by Charlie Eve Ryan
- Gustavo the Shy Ghost by Flavia Z. Drago
Children’s Chapter books:
- Brother’s Keeper by Julie Lee
- The Brave by James Bird
Teen/Young Adult books:
- Flamer by Mike Curato
- Punching the Air by Ibi Zoboi and Yusef Salaam
We will have another Take and Make kit available during the last week of October. These kits are for ages three and up and are available while supplies last. Check the Litchfield Public Library’s website for more information about these kits at https://www.litchfield.lib.mn.us/.
TeenTober is fully underway with our first digital program completed, and our second digital TeenTober program is scheduled for Saturday, October 31st, at 1:00 pm. During the first program sessions a creative story was collaboratively written. During the second program on October 31st, teens will use creator kits to collaboratively create a trailer for the story. All talents and levels of creativity are encouraged to participate! Call Margaret at 320-974-3363 to request your creator kit and get the password to join this digital program.
Until next time. Happy reading!