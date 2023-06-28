While many young people have embraced the graphic novel format, fewer older adults have. We grew up with comic books and with comic strips in newspapers, but the book genre called “graphic novels” didn’t really hit its stride in publishing until about 20 years ago.

According to “Encyclopedia Britannica,” one of the first graphic novels was published in 1978: “A Contract with God, and Other Tenement Stories.” Serious comics for adults first became prominent in the late 1980s, with “The Dark Knight Returns,” “Watchmen,” and “Maus.” These had a different style than traditional, often humorous, short comics. Graphic novels became more widely published and read beginning in 2000.

— Beth Cronk is Meeker County librarian for the Pioneerland Library System, overseeing libraries in Litchfield, Dassel, Grove City and Cosmos.

Tags