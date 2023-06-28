While many young people have embraced the graphic novel format, fewer older adults have. We grew up with comic books and with comic strips in newspapers, but the book genre called “graphic novels” didn’t really hit its stride in publishing until about 20 years ago.
According to “Encyclopedia Britannica,” one of the first graphic novels was published in 1978: “A Contract with God, and Other Tenement Stories.” Serious comics for adults first became prominent in the late 1980s, with “The Dark Knight Returns,” “Watchmen,” and “Maus.” These had a different style than traditional, often humorous, short comics. Graphic novels became more widely published and read beginning in 2000.
Whether you’re talking about comics or graphic novels, this format is distinguished by a combination of words and images to tell a story, with the layout looking like panels on a page. “Graphic” in this context does not mean that it’s something offensive or mature. It refers to pictorial art, like the term “graphic design.” The result is almost something in between a traditional novel and a movie, with the visual elements telling part of the story.
At our local libraries, graphic novels for children and teens have become popular, but the ones we have for adults don’t get as much attention. Maybe local readers don’t realize we have them, or maybe we don’t have many local readers of them. If you’d like to try reading a graphic novel for adults, you can look for the red graphic novel label on the spine as you browse the library, or you can look for some of the following titles, recently added to the Litchfield collection:
“Keeping Two” by Jordan Crane is a layered drama about loss, grief, fear, and insecurity. A young couple with a strained relationship is stuck in traffic, reading a novel aloud to pass the time, as tensions build. The graphic novel format allows the author to show each character’s interior experience along with the events of the story. The novel is described as deeply romantic in the end.
The book “Talk to My Back” was originally published as a serial in a Japanese magazine in the 1980s. Author and artist Murasaki Yamada was groundbreaking in her portrayals of women’s lives. The main character of this story is a suburban Tokyo housewife, navigating her relationships with her increasingly independent daughters and with her husband who works long hours and treats her like a servant. This translated version is printed in reverse of English-language books, in Japanese manga style: you begin at the back, although the historical information about the work is printed at the beginning.
“Dog Biscuits” by Alex Graham was originally a webcomic, published several panels at a time on Instagram in 2020. In the novel, a Seattle resident struggles to keep his dog biscuit boutique in business during the early months of the pandemic, while his employee struggles with loneliness and maintaining her principles. A snapshot of a few days in a fraught time, this book examines social media, politics, gender, class, and the complexity of life.
Some graphic novels aren’t novels at all – they’re nonfiction. “Pinball: A Graphic History of the Silver Ball” examines the cultural significance, physics, and art of the game, in addition to the history. Author and artist Jon Chad opens the book with an event at a 1976 New York City Council meeting. Champion pinball player Roger Sharpe demonstrated to the council that pinball was a game of skill, not chance, in an effort to legalize pinball machines in the city.
Graphic novels are a good choice if you want to find books that are quick to read, if you have some difficulty reading, and if you want to develop your visual literacy – the ability to understand and think critically about the images in our world. You can find them in our library catalog by searching “graphic novels” as a subject or keyword. You can also explore graphic novels for children and teens by visiting the graphic novel section of the children’s department, and learn for yourself why they’re so popular with kids today.
— Beth Cronk is Meeker County librarian for the Pioneerland Library System, overseeing libraries in Litchfield, Dassel, Grove City and Cosmos.