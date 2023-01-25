Have you had enough of icy roads and stormy weather this winter? I know I have. When you have a good day with easy travel to get to the library, you might want to stock up on some of the latest novels so you’re prepared if you get stuck at home again. Even better, order online or over the phone from home, and have the books you want ready for you to pick up at the library’s front desk when you’re running your errands.

One of Litchfield Library’s newest books is “Wicked Dreams,” which was published in the final few days of 2022. Lisa Jackson’s thrillers are always bestsellers. She and Nancy Bush co-write the “Wicked” series about a group of women called The Colony. These women with special gifts live in an isolated lodge named Siren Song on the Oregon coast between the mountains and the ocean. A woman who has left the group to become a private investigator becomes a murder suspect when a body is found on the beach with a note containing her name.

— Beth Cronk is Meeker County librarian for Pioneerland Library System, overseeing libraries in Litchfield, Cosmos, Dassel and Grove City.

Tags