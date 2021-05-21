Summer break is right around the corner. Many of us are looking forward to a break from Zoom classes and navigating the many digital education tools that we had to learn in a crash-course fashion to keep our students going with digital education this school year. While educators and parents deserve a well-earned break there is still hard work ahead of us this summer as we enter the season of summer slide.
Summer slide refers to the academic losses which happen over the summer months when schools are not in session. When students are not actively engaged with learning opportunities, they forget some of the knowledge and skills that were learned during the school year. Children who do not read during the summer months can lose up to two months of learning by the start of the next school year. While the summer slide has been a long-time worry, this summer is different as we must also include what is being called the COVID slide. The COVID slide refers to the learning losses that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic year in which many schools experienced closures.
Families can get help with negating some of the effects of the summer slide through summer programs such as those provided by schools, community education and libraries. Students who participate in library summer reading programs can: score higher on math and reading achievement tests at the beginning of next school year; have access to ongoing learning opportunities to practice and learn skills; and learn to use the library as a lifelong source for learning and information.
The Litchfield Public Library will be offering a full summer reading program with activities such as reading logs, storytime, maker-space, take-home activities, and digital programs. Summer reading starts on June 1. All the summer programs provided by the Litchfield Public Library are free to all children. Some programs are limited by age-appropriateness or by group capacity limits. Please check with the library for more information regarding any program questions you may have. Just a reminder that all outdoor programs will be canceled in the event of bad weather.
Here is a quick overview of the programs aimed to decrease the effects of summer slide at the Litchfield Public Library:
Storytime: This outdoor storytime can be enjoyed by children of all ages. It is geared towards preschool and lower elementary grade levels, but all are welcome. During storytime, we will explore and learn literacy skills through stories, fingerplays, songs, and movement. Since this program is outdoors please dress in weather-appropriate clothing and bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating.
Maker-space: This outdoor small group program will explore STEAM concepts through hands on projects for grades 3-5. This program will be held once per month and is planned to be a one-hour program. You must be registered ahead of time to participate in this program. Please contact the library to register.
Tails & Tales Australian music, animals, and more! Digital program: An energetic fusion of Australian music, culture, comedy, character building, storytelling, and audience movement! Video access available July 12-August 6. Must register for video access. For all ages. Watch the library’s website for more details to come.
Aussie Funk Jam Didgeridoo workshop: Digital video program recommended for ages 10-18. Must register for video access. Watch the library’s website for more details to come.
Reading logs with incentive prizes: The goal is to make reading a joyful, long-lasting experience for children and teens. Reading books of your choosing and earning small prizes along the way creates a positive reading experience that lasts. Logs will be available starting on June 1 at the Litchfield Public Library.
Take-home activities: There will be monthly activity packets that feature a variety of coloring pages, pencil and paper puzzles and games, along with reading, writing, and math practice pages. There will also be monthly take and make kits for children to explore arts and crafts materials through a different project kit each month. All take-home activities are available while supplies last.
Until next time, happy reading!