The pencils are sharpened, the crayons are all Crayola. Hold on. Here we go: the mechanical pencils are filled with lead, the graphing calculator has fresh batteries. No, wait. The Chromebooks are charged, the earbuds are in (this seems more accurate for the day and age we’re living in). The students are ready for the new school year. Or are they? We might have all of the right supplies and have the September calendar filled out completely, but students today have a lot more on their minds than just reading, writing, and arithmetic.

Back to school stress is not uncommon for students (or educators). While a little stress can be OK and lead to taking action (think of a due date for an assignment), chronic and excessive stress can lead to anxiety. Open and honest conversations can help to ease the stress of heading back to school. Fortunately, many authors have come out with new books to make having these conversations a little easier. We have a few titles here at the library that can lead to conversations about emotions, stress, and other tough topics.

