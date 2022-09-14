The pencils are sharpened, the crayons are all Crayola. Hold on. Here we go: the mechanical pencils are filled with lead, the graphing calculator has fresh batteries. No, wait. The Chromebooks are charged, the earbuds are in (this seems more accurate for the day and age we’re living in). The students are ready for the new school year. Or are they? We might have all of the right supplies and have the September calendar filled out completely, but students today have a lot more on their minds than just reading, writing, and arithmetic.
Back to school stress is not uncommon for students (or educators). While a little stress can be OK and lead to taking action (think of a due date for an assignment), chronic and excessive stress can lead to anxiety. Open and honest conversations can help to ease the stress of heading back to school. Fortunately, many authors have come out with new books to make having these conversations a little easier. We have a few titles here at the library that can lead to conversations about emotions, stress, and other tough topics.
- Olivia Wrapped in Vines by Maude Nepveu-Villeneuve
This story does a beautiful job of visualizing anxiety as vines wrapped around little Olivia as she tries to get through the school day. She learns some ways to cut down her vines and live life more freely. Not only does the story in this book invite more conversation about dealing with anxiety, but it also includes some great questions and topics to talk about with your learner.
- The Color Monster by Anna Llenas
When we experience many emotions at the same time, we can get overwhelmed. Our poor color monster finds himself in this situation; however, his friend helps him to separate out the colors and emotions to better understand why he feels all mixed up.
- You Are My Friend by Aimee Reid
Fred Rogers made quite an impact in public television programming for kids; this book is his own story. We get to see Fred grow up and handle the same emotions and feelings that he taught us all about on his show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.
- Out of a Jar by Deborah Marcero
Bottling up our feelings and emotions can feel like the right thing to do sometimes. But in this story, Llewellyn the rabbit puts all of his emotions into jars until he has no more room for any more jars. This story shows the beauty of our emotions and sharing them with others.
- I Am Quiet: A Story for the Introvert in All of Us by Andie Powers
In a society where extroversion is celebrated, introverts can have a hard time living their true selves. But Emile describes how his creativity shines in his imagination while also explaining the difference between quiet and shy.
We hope that the start of the school year has gone without a hitch. But if you find your learners dealing with feelings that they just aren’t sure about, come check out one of the books here at the library to help start a conversation. While this list only included picture books, many authors have published juvenile and young adult literature that covers the same topics. Talking through these emotions with your young one can help them process and understand how to deal with these experiences in the future.