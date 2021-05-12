The Litchfield Public Library will have a full summer reading program starting on June 1. The program will run through the summer and end on Aug. 28. This summer’s reading program will be bold, bright and colorful with the theme “Reading Colors Your World.” The summer reading program will include reading logs to earn prizes, bonus prize drawings, activity packets, take-home kits, digital programs, outdoor small group programs and an outdoor storytime.
- Storytime will be held outdoors on Friday mornings at 10 a.m. June 11 through Aug. 20. There will not be a storytime program on July 2 in celebration of the Independence Day holiday. Storytime is geared towards preschool and elementary grade levels but is open to all ages.
- Maker Space for grades 3-5 is where kids will create a hands-on STEAM based project. This will be held on June 16, July 14, and Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. This is an outdoor program and all participants will need to register in advanced with the library in order to attend. There are capacity limits for this program.
- Australian Music Animals & More is a digital video program for all ages. Learn about Australian culture and animals through this upbeat musical performance. This will be available from July 12 through Aug. 6. Registration is required for access to the video. More information will be posted on how to register as we get closer to the program date.
- Aussie Funk Jam Didgeridoo Workshop is a digital video program recommended for ages 10-18. This will be available July 12 through Aug. 6. This program will also include a take-home kit with materials to construct your own digeridoo along with the video program. Registration is required for access to the video. More information will be posted on how to register as we get closer to the program date.
- Take & Make kits for children will be available each month. These kits are geared towards preschool and elementary grades.
- The library will continue to offer activity packets with a variety of coloring and activity pages throughout the summer months. You can pick one up during your next visit to the library.
- In the event of bad weather, all outdoor programs will be cancelled. Examples include rain, storms, and excessive heat warnings, etc. Notices will be posted in the event of a cancelation online and at the library.
- All library take-home kits and activity packets are available while supplies last.
- Bonus prize drawings will take place at the end of the summer reading program. There are multiple ways to earn entries to your choice of three children’s bonus prize drawings and three teens’ bonus prize drawings. Five names will be drawn for each of the bonus prize choices.
Make sure to visit the Litchfield Public Library’s website https://www.litchfield.lib.mn.us/ for the most up-to-date information regarding programs and activities. You can also call the library at 320-693-2483.
Until next time, happy reading!