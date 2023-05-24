As we continue getting the library ready for the Summer Reading Program, I thought it might be a good idea to talk a little more about the theme: Find Your Voice. This theme broadly allows for a variety of interpretations, so we decided at the library to pursue the understanding of doing what you love: being brave and bold in your own way. We participate in one of the nationwide summer reading programs, and each year the librarians who plan the theme also choose a book to feature, and this year’s choice is “Mango, Abuela, and Me” by Meg Medina. In this story, a young girl learns the ways of her grandmother who comes to live with the family. But the main struggle is that Mia’s grandmother speaks no English, and Mia speaks little Spanish. Mia learns how to connect with her grandmother and her roots with the help of a pretty cool talking parrot named Mango. Throughout this journey, Mia takes pride in her family and her own self –that’s one cool way to find your voice!

Some of our other new books that highlight the theme of finding your voice include the following:

— Rachel Clark is children's librarian at Litchfield Public Library.

