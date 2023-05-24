As we continue getting the library ready for the Summer Reading Program, I thought it might be a good idea to talk a little more about the theme: Find Your Voice. This theme broadly allows for a variety of interpretations, so we decided at the library to pursue the understanding of doing what you love: being brave and bold in your own way. We participate in one of the nationwide summer reading programs, and each year the librarians who plan the theme also choose a book to feature, and this year’s choice is “Mango, Abuela, and Me” by Meg Medina. In this story, a young girl learns the ways of her grandmother who comes to live with the family. But the main struggle is that Mia’s grandmother speaks no English, and Mia speaks little Spanish. Mia learns how to connect with her grandmother and her roots with the help of a pretty cool talking parrot named Mango. Throughout this journey, Mia takes pride in her family and her own self –that’s one cool way to find your voice!
Some of our other new books that highlight the theme of finding your voice include the following:
- “My Powerful Hair” by Carole Lindstrom
In Native cultures, hair is a symbol of strength and memory. This story shows one girl’s journey of her connection to her hair and how it reflects her own identity. Sometimes finding your voice is finding the things in your life that give you strength.
- “Outside Amelia’s Window” by Caroline Nastro
This beautiful story is about a young girl named Amelia who has a big imagination. But after experiencing some kind of injury that has her in a wheelchair, she doesn’t know if she has the bravery to go out and play with other kids. With fantastical adventures in her mind and dreams of magical creatures, Amelia learns that there may be magic just outside of her window if she’s brave enough to venture out.
- “Squire & Knight” by Scott Chantler
Here is a fun, new graphic novel for many middle grade readers. Squire is known for being brainy and bookish, while Sir Kelton is more of the inept brawn in this story. Together, they make a wildly entertaining duo who draw on their individual strengths to do some heroic deeds.
- “I Am the Walrus” by Neal Shusterman and Eric Elfman
Sometimes the traits we have that set us apart can make us very proud. But some traits can make us feel like outcasts. When Noah Prime discovers he can exhibit the traits and access the abilities of animals, he tries not to be noticed, especially by bullies. But the situation gets more serious as Noah finds he’s being targeted by mysterious people.
- “The Unstoppable Bridget Bloom” by Allison L. Bitz
Singing is what Bridget Bloom knows and loves best. She is on her way to stardom when she is accepted into a college prep boarding school with a prestigious music program. But when Bridget is told she is ineligible to perform, she has to find new ways to shine so she can fulfill her dreams. This YA book is sure to encourage teens to find their voices.
- “Miles Morales: Suspended” by Jason Reynolds
The main character of this novel seems to be your average teenager, when in reality, he also holds the identity of Spiderman. Despite his superhero abilities, he still finds himself susceptible to in-school suspension. While serving his time, Miles feels his spidey-senses telling him that something is off.
Our Summer Reading Program theme of Find Your Voice can be looked at many different ways. But our goal here at the library is to get kids excited to read, and reading books is one way for kids to find their own voice.
— Rachel Clark is children's librarian at Litchfield Public Library.