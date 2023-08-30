Summer reading program participants

The names of Summer Reading Program participants covered one wall and spilled over to another at Litchfield Library.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The end of the summer draws closer, whether we’re ready for the fall or not. But before we dive into the next season and the excitement and/or anxiety that might bring, let’s take a moment to reflect on the success of the Summer Reading Program here at the Litchfield Library!

If you stopped in this summer, you may have noticed our wall of speech and thought bubbles with the names of all the kids signed up for the program. Recently, we had to extend over to another wall because of the amazing number of kids who signed up: 309 total participants! For comparison, we had 265 kids sign up last year. Not only that, we had 29 teens sign up this year, and they’ve read a total of 966 hours. Not a bad turnout for our awesome patrons!

— Rachel Clark is children’s librarian at Litchfield Public Library.

