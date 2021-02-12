Our nation celebrated Presidents’ Day on Monday. Every year around this time we see advertisements for Presidents’ Day sales, and some office and school closures for the day. So why do we celebrate Presidents’ Day?
Presidents’ Day was originally a day to celebrate George Washington’s birthday and later Abraham Lincoln was included in the celebration. Today, the birthdays and lives of all past and present presidents are celebrated on the third Monday of February each year. The holiday was started in 1880 as a way to celebrate George Washington’s birthday and presidency following his death in 1799.
However, the holiday was not an official federal holiday until 1971 when President Richard Nixon made the executive order for the Uniform Monday Holiday Act. This act moved Presidents’ Day, historically celebrated on Washington’s birthday of Feb. 22, to always fall on the third Monday of February.
Did you know that Presidents’ Day never falls on any presidents’ actual birthdays? Even though four of our presidents: George Washington, William Henry Harrison, Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan all have birthdays in the month of February, their actual birthday dates never fall on Presidents’ Day.
Interestingly, the Uniform Monday Holiday Act also changed the dates that Columbus Day, Memorial Day, and Labor Day are celebrated to always fall on a Monday. The Uniform Monday Holiday Act was a way to ensure multiple three-day weekends each year for the nation’s workforce, as well as a way to increase retail sales. If people had the day off and retail stores had sales, it was the perfect time to go shopping.
While Presidents’ Day offers some of us a day off from work and school and also gives retail stores time to boost sales, it is also a great time to reflect and remember our nation’s history and past presidents. The Litchfield Public Library has a great selection of books about our presidents, past and present, for all ages of readers. Some suggestions for historical children’s books include:
“I am George Washington” by Brad Meltzer
“Abe’s Honest Words: The Life of Abraham Lincoln” by Doreen Rappaport
“Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass: The Story Behind an American Friendship” by Russell Freedman
“To Dare Mighty Things: The Life of Theodore Roosevelt” by Doreen Rappaport
We also have up-to-date books on our current president and vice president, if you wish to read about history in the making. Some suggested titles for children include:
“Joe Biden: Our 46th President” by Beatrice Gormley
“Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice” by Nikki Grimes
“Who is Kamala Harris?” by Kirsten Anderson
Please feel free to call the Litchfield Public Library if you need help to find a title, put an item on hold, or just want to schedule an appointment to browse the shelves.
Until next time, happy reading!