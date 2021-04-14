After an early start, spring has slowed down, which makes for good reading weather. One kind of reading material you might forget about is magazines. Our library offers a variety of magazines in print and electronic form for you to check out.
In pre-pandemic times, our newest magazine issues could only be read in the library. These days you’ll need to limit your time in the library, so even the most current magazines are available for checkout. Newspaper issues can also be checked out, with the exception of the Litchfield Independent Review.
Some popular choices in the Litchfield magazine collection include “People,” “Atlantic Monthly,” “Country Living,” “American Patchwork and Quilting,” and “HGTV Magazine.”
Magazines can be requested from other libraries, too. You can search for a magazine title in the catalog. You can tell it’s a magazine because it will say “magazines” where the call number goes, and it will say “serials” along the left side of the page. You can also call the library to ask if we can order a particular magazine for you. Some popular choices you can request from other libraries include “Quilting Arts,” “Ranger Rick,” “Better Homes & Gardens,” “Country Woman,” and the “Scooby-Doo Where Are You?” comic books.
Pioneerland Library System added e-magazines back into the Overdrive e-book service during the pandemic, so that people would have easier access to magazines from home. To find them, go to your Libby or Overdrive app and look for the magazine category, or go to the library catalog on a computer and click on “Download ebooks,” then look for the magazine category along the top of the screen.
Pioneerland’s e-magazines include magazines that cover travel, health and fitness, food, and home and garden, among many other topics. There are 1,200 electronic issues available to borrow from the comfort of your home.
Not sure which magazine you want to read? You can come into the Litchfield Library to take a look at the shelves. The doors are unlocked and you don’t need an appointment to browse the collection or check out your holds. You’ll need to limit your time to about 15 to 20 minutes and wear a mask correctly throughout your visit. Visiting the library works mostly the same way it has for several months, but now with no need to call ahead unless you need a computer or the small study room. If we reach capacity, we may ask you to wait outside until someone else leaves.
Age limits have returned to normal policy: children age seven and younger need to be supervised in the library by someone 12 years old or older.
Curbside pickup remains available during all library hours. Call from outside and staff will be happy to bring your things out.
Whichever way you use the library – in person, through curbside service, or from home – we are happy to help you find the library materials you want.