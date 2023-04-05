The library’s adult winter reading program is done for the year. Ninety-five people participated in Litchfield’s program this year, with 70% of them turning in a completed reading log by March 15. Thank you to the Friends of the Litchfield Public Library for sponsoring a bonus prize drawing! Three lucky participants each won a $20 gift certificate to a local business.

Perennial favorite Nicholas Sparks was the author who appeared the most often on the winter reading logs. Nine of his books were on those lists this year: “At First Sight,” “The Choice,” “Dear John,” “Dreamland,” “Every Breath,” “The Notebook,” “See Me,” “True Believer,” and “The Wish.”

— Beth Cronk is Meeker County librarian for the Pioneerland Library System. She oversees Litchfield Library, in addition to those in Cosmos, Dassel and Grove City.

