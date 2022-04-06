This year’s Academy Award winners were announced last week. You can check out many of them at your local library.
The award for Best Actress went to Jessica Chastain for her performance in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” which is available on DVD at the Litchfield Library. Chastain portrayed televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, who was famous alongside her husband Jim Bakker in the 1970s and ‘80s. The film also won the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.
The award for Best Actor went to Will Smith for “King Richard,” which is also available on DVD at the Litchfield Library. This film is based on the true story of Richard Williams, the father of legendary tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.
The Best Supporting Actress Oscar went to Ariana DeBose for her performance as Anita in the classic musical “West Side Story.” DeBose is the second person to win the supporting actress Academy Award for playing this role; Rita Moreno won it for her portrayal of Anita in the 1961 movie. Litchfield Library has this new DVD on order, but in the meantime it can be ordered from other libraries in the system that have already gotten their copies. To find it in the catalog, do a keyword search for “West Side Story Spielberg” to differentiate it from the original film; both are based on the Broadway musical of the same name.
“Encanto” won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film. This Disney movie tells the story of the magical Family Madrigal, who live in an enchanted house in the mountains of Colombia, and of Mirabel who lacks the type of gifts the rest of her family has. Litchfield Library has this movie available.
“Dune” won the most awards this year: Best Cinematography, Film Editing, Original Score, Production Design, Sound, and Visual Effects. Based on Frank Herbert’s classic science fiction novel of the same name, this film follows young Paul as he travels to a new planet with his ruling family, learning his mother’s supernatural powers and becoming embroiled in political intrigue as he discovers his destiny. “Dune” was previously adapted into a 1984 movie and two television miniseries, so do a keyword search for “Dune Denis” to locate this version in the catalog by adding the director’s first name. This DVD is available at Litchfield Library.
The award for Best Documentary Feature went to “Summer of Soul (…or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).” Director Questlove tells the story of the Harlem Cultural Festival, a concert series that took place in the summer of 1969, at the same time as Woodstock. With concert footage never before available to the public, this film includes performances by Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, and many other well-known musicians. This DVD is available to check out from Litchfield Library.
“Belfast” won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. This is Kenneth Branagh’s first Oscar after being nominated seven other times in a variety of categories. Litchfield Library has this movie on order, which is a story of a young boy growing up amid the unrest of the 1960s in Northern Ireland. It is currently available to request.
Litchfield Library also has the movie “No Time to Die” in the collection, which was the winner of the Best Original Song award, as well as “Cruella,” the winner for Best Costume Design.
A number of the movies that were nominated but did not win are also available through the library or will be soon. These include “Nightmare Alley,” “Spencer,” “Parallel Mothers,” “Four Good Days,” “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” “Luca,” “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “Writing with Fire,” “Attica,” “House of Gucci,” “Coming 2 America,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Free Guy,” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”