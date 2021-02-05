During this past year, many people have found comfort in binge-watching TV shows. That’s easy to do when you have a subscription to one or more streaming services and high-speed internet, but what if you don’t? Some television series are available to check out at the library on DVD. Currently, DVDs can be checked out for two weeks.
The Golden Globe nominations were just announced, and several of the TV series available through the library were on the list.
The new series “Perry Mason” is the latest adaptation of the series of detective novels by Erle Stanley Gardner that began with “The Case of the Velvet Claws,” published in 1933. Six movies, a radio show, and now three TV series have been based on the books, however loosely. The first season of the new HBO series premiered last year; reviewers say it’s stylish, violent, and slower than the classic Perry Mason series of the ‘50s and ‘60s. Matthew Rhys plays the famous detective in this origin story set in 1932, and he has been nominated for a Golden Globe for best actor in a dramatic series. Litchfield Library and others in Pioneerland Library System have this available to check out.
The comedy series “Schitt$ Creek” is a fan favorite that ended this past year after six seasons. This Canadian series finds humor and heart in the story of an extremely rich and spoiled family who loses everything and has to relocate to a shabby motel in a tiny town. The final season of the series won the Emmy this fall for Outstanding Comedy Series, the awards for directing and writing, and awards for all four lead actors. All four are also nominated for the Golden Globes: best actress for Catherine O’Hara, best actor for Eugene Levy, best supporting actress for Annie Murphy, and best supporting actor for Daniel Levy. The first three seasons are available to check out at Litchfield Library and another library in the system.
The AMC series “Better Call Saul” is a prequel to the TV series “Breaking Bad,” telling the story of a small-time lawyer in the years leading up to his involvement in criminal activities. Bob Odenkirk is nominated for the Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a dramatic television series. Grove City Library and some other libraries in Pioneerland have all five seasons available to check out; one more season is in the works.
“The Crown” is a popular Netflix series about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Because the series covers so many decades, new actors are cast as the members of the royal family every two seasons. The most recent season has five actors in the running for Golden Globes: Olivia Coleman for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth, Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. Dassel Library, plus a few other Pioneerland libraries, have all three seasons that are currently available on DVD.
The Villanelle book series by Luke Jennings is the basis of the BBC comedy-drama “Killing Eve.” Sandra Oh stars as a British security officer with a desk job who dreams of being a spy. Jodie Comer plays Villanelle, a psychopathic assassin. The two become obsessed with each other while the investigator tries to catch the assassin. Comer is nominated for the Golden Globe for best actress in a dramatic series; she has won an Emmy for the role in the past. All three seasons are available from Dassel Library plus a few other locations in our system.
Other recent award-winning or -nominated TV series available through the library include “The Comey Rule,” “The Great,” “Succession,” “This is Us,” “Watchmen,” and “Rick and Morty.” Give the library a call or go to the online catalog to request these or other DVDs you’d like to check out.