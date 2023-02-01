If you walk into almost any store at this time of year, you’ll see shades of red, pink and white everywhere. Valentine’s Day is coming up soon, whether you enjoy the holiday or find it to be a ploy to get people to buy lots of chocolate. At the library, we have a few different ways you can celebrate the holiday centered around all that mushy, gushy love.

When you bring up “love” to young kids, they might wrinkle their little noses and exclaim that it’s gross. We hear you, little ones! For our younger patrons, we don’t have any scandalous or romantic books with Fabio on the cover. Instead, we have several books that talk about celebrating the holiday with friends and family. Here are a few of our newer ones:

— Rachel Clark is children's librarian at Litchfield Library.

