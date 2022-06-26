The Fourth of July is quickly approaching. One way to celebrate the United States is through exploring it through books. New books are available at Litchfield Library that take you to California, Massachusetts, and places in between.
If you’re planning a trip or just dreaming about one, two new books from Moon Travel Guides could come in handy. “U.S. & Canadian Rocky Mountains Road Trip: Drive the Continental Divide and Explore 9 National Parks” covers a huge region from Calgary to Denver. Moon’s guidebook simply named “Ohio” has a much smaller focus, but it offers advice for both country and city adventures.
Novels are another way to visit faraway places in your imagination. “The Homewreckers” by Mary Kay Andrews is a beach read set in Savannah, Georgia. If you like home renovation shows, murder mysteries, and romance, this may be the ideal escapist book for you. Hattie has worked in home restoration for years but has fallen on bad luck, until she gets the opportunity to star in a beach house renovation show. Will her co-host be her romantic interest or her enemy? This novel is on a few lists of the best summer books and best romances of the year so far.
“Vigil Harbor” is a new novel by Julia Glass, set in a small town along the Massachusetts coast 10 years in the future. Locals are dealing with a high number of divorces, increasingly severe storms, and terrorist acts in the big cities. Two strangers come to town, one a stranded traveler and the other looking for information about a long-lost love. A touch of mythology blends into the ordinary world in this character-driven exploration of the ways people depend upon and support each other.
“Overboard” is the newest V.I. Warshawski novel by Sara Paretsky. Warshawski is a detective in Chicago, and in this installment she and her dogs discover a badly injured teenager along the shore of Lake Michigan. The girl disappears after Warshawski brings her to a hospital, leading the detective to discover a group of Chicago mobsters behind a conspiracy to prey on the vulnerable.
“The Boardwalk Bookshop” by Susan Mallery features a combination bookstore, gift shop, and bakery on the California coast. Three strangers with different skills rent a space on the beach and open the Boardwalk Bookshop, becoming best friends as they work together. This beach read explores each character’s challenging relationships.
For a novel set in Washington State, pick up “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt. A woman begins working the night shift at the Sowell Bay Aquarium after her husband dies. She develops a friendship with a giant Pacific octopus named Marcellus, who helps to answer the question of what happened to her 18-year-old son who disappeared on Puget Sound over thirty years earlier. This heartwarming and witty book is recommended for fans of “A Man Called Ove.”
Visit Nantucket by checking out “Summer Love” by Nancy Thayer; Charleston by reading “Twisted Tea Christmas” by Laura Childs; 1920s New York City in “Trust” by Hernan Diaz; or Virginia in the novel “Bitter Roots” by Ellen Crosby.
Books can take you virtually anywhere in America. Visit the library in our own small town in Minnesota to find one you enjoy.