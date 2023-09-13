On the children’s side of the library, we’ve been adding more stickers on the spines of books to help patrons identify different types of books more easily. You’ll see little pumpkin stickers on books related to Halloween, pink heart stickers on books about Valentine’s Day, a four-leaf clover for St. Patrick’s Day books and more. You might have previously noticed that some books have a blue sticker on the side that states “bilingual.” This means they offer the story in both English and in Spanish. For families or patrons whose first language isn’t English, this kind of formatting might be helpful in comprehending the story and recognizing specific vocabulary.
We’ve recently shifted books around in the children’s section too. When you walk over to the children’s side of the library, you’ll notice that the graphic novels have shifted over, and the Spanish books have their own section that’s easier to see. There are books at all different levels for all different readers. There have been some new additions you can check out the next time you come in! Here are just a few of the titles along with Spanish and English summaries taken from our catalog descriptions and Amazon:
“Pero ¿Por qǔe no te duermes?” by Adam Wallace
¿No puedes dormir? A veces es difícil conciliar el sueño, pero no te preocupes, ¡sé cómo conseguir que te canses! Un álbum ilustrado repleto de humor, ideal para compartir en familia antes de irse a dormir. Contar ovejitas, baños calentitos, nanas... esta historia lo tiene todo para hacerte reír y desesperarte a partes iguales mientras simpatizas con este dragón que hace todo lo posible para que su dragoncito se vaya a dormir.
Can’t sleep? It can be hard to nod off sometimes. But don’t worry, we know just the thing to make you tired. . .What? Still awake? Why won’t you sleep?! A picture book full of humor that’s perfect to read with the family.
“Elena monta en bici” by Juana Medina
Elena quiere montar en bici. Empieza a montar, empieza a rodar. Ella se mece y se bambolea...¡CATAPLAM! Elena, aprender a montar en bici es difícil. Pero tú puedes lograrlo. ¡Inténtalo, inténtalo de nuevo!
Elena wants to ride her bike. She steadies, she readies. She wobbles, she bobbles . . . KA-BANG! Learning to ride a bike is hard. But Elena can do it. She just has to try, try again.
“La Rebelión de las Verduras” by David Aceituno
¡Las verduras dicen basta! Hartas de niños llorones y quejicas que no se terminan el plato, han decidido reivindicar su lugar en el mundo. ¿Cómo? Con la rebelión más gamberra, divertida y vitamínica jamás vivida en el interior de una nevera. Consigan o no su propósito, lo que es seguro es que a partir de ahora no mirarás las verduras con los mismos ojos ..
Vegetables are tired of children crying and complaining to not finish their plates, and they have decided to claim their real importance in this world. How? With the funniest and most vitaminic rebellion ever lived inside a fridge. Whether vegetables achieve their purpose or not, from now on you will not see them with the same eyes...
“Iveliz lo explica todo” by Andrea Beatriz Arango
¿Cómo expresarte cuando sientes que nadie te escucha? En esta conmovedora novela en verso 6 que Lisa Fipps, autora galardonada con un Printz Honor Award, llama “potente” 6 , una niña enfrenta su segundo año de escuela intermedia mientras lidia con problemas de salud mental. Deberá encontrar la manera de usar su voz para pedir la ayuda y la comprensión que merece.
Twelve-year-old Iveliz is trying to manage her mental health and advocate for the help and understanding she deserves, but in the meantime her new friend calls her crazy and her abuela Mimi dismisses the therapy and medicine Iveliz needs to feel like herself.
Whether Spanish is your first language or your third, we have some books in Spanish and others with both English and Spanish text. Maybe it’s time to learn a new language or refresh your skills with some reading practice. These new books in Spanish are exciting and now easy to find!
— Rachel Clark is children’s librarian at Litchfield Public Library.