Much of Julianne Johnson’s life has revolved around her love for animals, food and writing.
It seems only fitting then, that the three come together in the former Grove City resident’s recently released self-published book.
Johnson’s new book, “Food, Feathers and Fur: Cooking and Critters from the Farm at Cricket Meadow” is equal parts memoir, recipe book and ode to her love of animals and nature. It’s a collection of essays she began writing more than two decades ago, even though she didn’t know at the time they would end up as a book.
“I’ve been writing my whole life,” Johnson said. “I think it’s just something that’s kind of in me, and I wanted to get things out and on paper.”
Perhaps best known locally for the main street restaurant — Cricket Meadow Tea — she owned in Litchfield for seven years in the early 2000s, Johnson grew up in rural Grove City, where her father was a crop and beef farmer. That rural Minnesota upbringing has stayed with her throughout many life changes. Even now, as a permanent resident of North Carolina, those roots bring her back to spend summers at a lake home in Kandiyohi County that’s been in her family for more than a century.
Her Minnesota summer has allowed her to do bit of a promotional tour for “Food, Feathers and Fur” recently, as she’s made appearances on KLFD and Willmar radio station KWLM to discuss the book.
She also chatted with the Independent Review, a newspaper for which she wrote a recipe column for 17 years. Those columns, she said, provided the foundation for “Food, Feathers and Fur.”
“I loved it so much,” Johnson said of writing her newspaper column, “From the Kitchen at Cricket Meadow.”
Cricket Meadow was the name she gave to the farm on which she lived between Litchfield and Grove City. The name stuck with her newspaper column and restaurant, and the memories made there while raising a family of three now-adult children provided inspiration for the book.
The previously mentioned life changes, which included a divorce, followed by the closing of her restaurant and eventual sale of the Cricket Meadow property, also inspired the book. Or maybe more appropriately, conspired.
Johnson said that in the midst of good times, as she operated the restaurant and enjoyed rural life, she began thinking about writing a book. Many Cricket Meadow Tea customers requested recipes for restaurant favorites like scones and bread pudding.
“I thought, ‘I have got to do a book,’” Johnson recalled. “So I was going to write a Cricket Meadow Tea cookbook. That was my plan.”
She contacted WestBow Press, a self-publishing alliance of HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Authors Solutions, about doing a book. She even sent in the fee to begin the process.
And then, life happened.
“All of the sudden, my life completely fell apart,” Johnson said, the end of her marriage bringing the cascade of other changes.
As she dealt with all of that, including a decision to move to Montana to be closer to her son, she forgot about the self-publishing retainer. About a year and a half later, the publisher contacted her.
The publisher asked if she had a manuscript they could begin work on. Johnson didn’t have the manuscript she envisioned when she first contacted WestBow, but she did have another idea. She’d been writing a children’s story, a version of which she had on her smartphone. So she sent that manuscript, which became “Chauncey and the Chickens,” a book based on the antics of her 8-year-old granddaughter Esme.
“Chauncey and the Chickens” came out in October last year, the first of what Johnson said will be a trilogy of “Chauncey” books.
But while that project was — and continues to be — rewarding in its own right, Johnson did not want to let go of her initial book idea. In truth, she says now, she could let the idea go. She had to write it, if nothing other than cathartic reasons.
She went back to her columns, most of which she had clipped and saved in a scrapbook after they appeared in the Independent Review, and began selecting the most meaningful that involved the animals at Cricket Meadow. She made some small changes and selected different essay-ending recipes, then sent them off to a new publisher, Archway Publishing, a self-publishing offshoot of Simon & Schuster.
“I really realized when I wrote it, this is my goodbye, my love song to Cricket Meadow,” Johnson said. “I just needed to do it. I needed to pull together all these stories. I really have to say goodbye to all the animals I had there, the life I had there, the fun, the beauty, the joy….”
While there’s joy, it mingles with melancholy, too.
“It’s kind of a book of loss, because you know, when you get a pet (and have) to say goodbye to that pet, you miss that bond you had with this pet,” she said.
That mix of emotions comes through in the book’s last essay in which Johnson writes about Ruger, the family’s black lab, who she had to have euthanized due to the dog’s advanced age and poor health.
“I had her for so many years … she couldn’t function anymore,” Johnson said. “That’s the last story in the book, and I think people can really relate to it, because we’ve all said goodbye to, you know, beloved pets. And bigger stories, we’ve all said goodbye to people we love, lifestyles we’ve loved, things we’ve had. Life is loss, that’s really all it is, it’s just a goodbye song. So I think ‘Food, Feathers and Fun’ is really readable, it’s an important book.”
The book is divided into seasonal sections — spring, summer, fall and winter — with each essay followed by a recipe. And while she thinks those former recipe-seeking Cricket Meadow Tea customers will enjoy that part of the book, Johnson already has heard the book carries meaning beyond food for many who have purchased an early copy.
“Lots of people have been so kind and said, ‘This struck a chord’ or ‘I love this story about this’ or ‘I loved your book’ … it’s gotten some good feedback,” she said.
“It was a lot of work. I didn’t realize how much work involved in doing a book like this,” Johnson added. “But it was wonderful to go back and look through all of them. I think it was really more something I just wanted to do.”