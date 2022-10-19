20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 17, 2002

Several local companies have trimmed their operations and kept their hopes up in response to the continually ailing economy. As some local companies eye slim revenues, they are looking for more efficient methods, changing their hiring pracices and biding their time until the situation improves. Towmaster’s sales plummeted 20 to 30 percent after Sept. 11, 2001, and haven’t rebounded since, according to general manager Janelle Johnson. In the last month, the Litchfield-based company with national reach has laid off 11 employees. “Obviously, we’re being cautious, but there’s still a huge philosophy of moving forward,” Johnson said. “We don’t’ want to be negative for the future.”

