20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 17, 2002
Several local companies have trimmed their operations and kept their hopes up in response to the continually ailing economy. As some local companies eye slim revenues, they are looking for more efficient methods, changing their hiring pracices and biding their time until the situation improves. Towmaster’s sales plummeted 20 to 30 percent after Sept. 11, 2001, and haven’t rebounded since, according to general manager Janelle Johnson. In the last month, the Litchfield-based company with national reach has laid off 11 employees. “Obviously, we’re being cautious, but there’s still a huge philosophy of moving forward,” Johnson said. “We don’t’ want to be negative for the future.”
If you have trouble remembering people’s names, this club may be for you. One requirement, though. Your name must be Marvel. The Marvel Club, made up of — yes, you guessed it — women named Marvel, Marvyl, Marvell, Marvelle or Marvelyn, meets twice a year to talk and have lunch. There’s not program, agenda or dues. The meetings are simply a chance to meet other women with the same, albeit unusual, name. The club gathered most recently Tuesday afternoon at Peter’s on Lake Ripley in Litchfield, because it’s a midway point for many of the members, who are scattered across Minnesota and beyond. One woman traveled from Fifield, Wisconsin, for Tuesday’s meeting. Members also live in Iowa, Arizona, Montana and Illinois, but most of the Marvel-ous members — about 14 to 20 — hale from Minnesota or Wisconsin. Peter’s on Lake Ripley was happy to host the group, co-owner Luann Brynildson said, adding “I have never seen that many Marvels in one spot. They had a good time and enjoyed themselves.”
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 23, 1947
The Minneapolis Star and Tribune helicopter was in Litchfield Wednesday, and nine boys and one girl received rides for winning subscription contests. The winners were Charles Krussow, John Hanson, Claude Rex, Billy Biebahn, Robert Beerling, Owen Kragenbring, Dickie Mihlbauer, Eugene Christenson, Elaine Kortz and John Erickson. The aircraft flew over Litchfield about 4 p.m., lading in the softball diamond near the high school.
With the approach of fall, Litchfield is in the midst of the biggest building boom ever experienced in this community. Since the first of the year, 96 building permits for homes and other types of construction have been issued with the greatest rush coming in the last month. Most builders are having a difficult time one way or the other. Cement is a scarce item. Lumber has eased somewhat but manufactured woods and trims are nearly impossible to get.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 20, 1927
Harry Bollin of Acton became the champion corn husker of Meeker County in a very spirited contest held Thursday afternoon at the J.H. Lawrence and Sons farm in Greenleaf. He will attend the state contest in Nicollet early in November. Silas Urdahl fo Greenleaf was awarded second place. He husked more corn, but the deductions because of too many husks brought his score down below Bollin’s
Fishing at Lake Ripley has been a most popular pastime the past two weeks, and some large catches of black bass have been made. More than 50 fishermen were lined up on the west shore of the lake Wednesday afternoon. An observer during the fishing along the shore states that from 1,000 to 1,500 fish have been taken from the lake within the past two weeks.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 20, 1888
On Saturday evening, Nov. 3 in Litchfield, will be held the largest political demonstration ever seen in Meeker County. Uniformed clubs from Hutchinson, Willmar, Atwater, Grove City, Dassel and other places will be in attendance and the torchlight procession with four different bands and glee clubs and the display of fireworks will be worth coming miles to see. Sen. C.K. Davis will deliver the principal address. Hon. W.R. Merriam, Republican candidate for governor, Lt. Gov. A.E. Rice and Hon. D.S. Hall will also be present. The noted Millard Glee Club of Minneapolis is also expected. It has not been decided as yet whether an extra train will run from Minneapolis for some of those coming out. Arrangements have been made for 1,500 people at the rink, but our advice is to get there early.