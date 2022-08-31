20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 29, 2002

City Administrator Bruce Miller isn’t sure what’s causing the respiratory difficulties that several staff members have experienced during the past few months. But he believes it is something in City Hall, and that it is time to do something about it. Miller told the Litchfield City Council during a special meeting Monday that air quality has been a concern for about four years, but it has worsened in the past few months to the point where he has left City Hall after long work days with a variety of ailments. He said an air quality assessment done in 2000 seemed to indicate that part of the problem was Litchfield Community Theatre costumes stored in the basement of City Hall. The items were moldy, he said, and it was believe removing them would solve the problem. Things did get better, but the issue came back full force in the past couple months, possibly brought on by the heavy rains of July and August, he said.

