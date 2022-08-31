20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 29, 2002
City Administrator Bruce Miller isn’t sure what’s causing the respiratory difficulties that several staff members have experienced during the past few months. But he believes it is something in City Hall, and that it is time to do something about it. Miller told the Litchfield City Council during a special meeting Monday that air quality has been a concern for about four years, but it has worsened in the past few months to the point where he has left City Hall after long work days with a variety of ailments. He said an air quality assessment done in 2000 seemed to indicate that part of the problem was Litchfield Community Theatre costumes stored in the basement of City Hall. The items were moldy, he said, and it was believe removing them would solve the problem. Things did get better, but the issue came back full force in the past couple months, possibly brought on by the heavy rains of July and August, he said.
How does a high school student get a college education before ever entering a college classroom. At Litchfield High School, it’s a matter of attending advanced placement classes. The college-level classes designed with the rigors of higher education in mind are offered in a variety of subjects. “We’ve prided ourselves on allowing students to take AP tests,” Principal Chris Bates told the Litchfield School Board Monday. “We have two goals — expose students to a rigorous curriculum in our school system, and attain college credit in our building. Those twin goals have been in place since the program began.” The advanced placement program began in 1993 with fewer than 30 students, but its popularity has grown steadily since. Last year, the program saw 114 AP tests taken, with nearly 60 percent of the students passing the AP test and earning college credit. Courses are available in biology, English literature, calculus, physics, statistics and geography. Statistics (30), calculus (24) and biology (23) saw the greatest demand for AP testing in 2001-2002 school year.
The Lake Washington Improvement Association has taken legal action against the Meeker County Board of Commissioners, alleging the board acted negligently and unlawfully when it approved a proposed swine nursery feedlot. The board approved on July 16 a conditional use permit to allow the construction of two swine barns that will house 60 animal units worth of nursery pigs each. The complaint, filed Aug. 20, asks for a declaratory judgment that the board acted “arbitrarily, capriciously, unreasonably and contrary to the law.” County Attorney Mike Thompson said the association’s suit is simply and appeal of decisions made by the County Board and Meeker County Planning and Zoning Commission. A district court judge will hear the appeal, Thompson said, and the feedlot owners “will most likely be taking the lion’s share of the defense on this.”
After a year of gathering in church basements and private homes for meetings and other events, Kingston residents soon will have a public place to meet. Construction crews broke ground this month for a new community center to replace the American Legion hall that burned down last fall. The Legion hall had been Kingston’s only public meeting spot since 1961. “Every function in town over eight or 10 people meets there,” said John Smith, mayor of Kingston and commander of the American Legion. “It’s been a real inconvenience not to have a single place to meet.”
Litchfield Blues right-hander Bill Bragg struck out 13 batters Saturday, but he sure could have used No. 14. Bragg took a four-hit shutout into the ninth inning before Pierz strung together three straight two-out singles to win 1-0 in the second round of the Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament at Springer Field in Cold Spring. Litchfield concluded its season with a 33-11 record and was making its fifth straight state tournament appearance.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 30, 1972
More students are going to school this year in the Litchfield school district than last year. Unofficial first day enrollment figures show a total of 2,398 students attended first day classes in Litchfield’s senior high, junior high and two elementary schools. Last year’s first day total was 2,319.
A total of 21 Meeker County 4-H members will exhibit top livestock and poultry at the Minnesota State Fair from Sept. 1-4. The Litchrield area will leave for the fair via bus on Friday. Exhibiting dairy animals at the fair will be Sue, Tom and Michelle Nelson, all of Dassel; Chris, Nancy and Paul Thissen, who have a Hutchinson address; Joe and Miriam Dollerschell, Litchfield; Dave Settergren, Dassel; Brian Schwandt, Litchfield; Doug Carlson, Darwin; Clyde Johnson, Grove City; James Moen, Litchfield; and Barb Dixon, Litchfield.
Nancy Barka will be among the 4-H sheep exhibitors, while Pat Shea will be among the swine exhibitors. Frank and Rick Schiefelbein of Kimball wil exhibit beef animals while Cosmos area 4-H members Mark and Alan Adams will exhibit poultry. Another 4-H member, Kathy Housman, will exhibit rabbits.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 4, 1947
The long tabled Swift Avenue crossing controversy was brought before the City Council Tuesday night. The council, on a 5-1 vote, approved vacating the now dead end street adjoining the railroad track on Swift Avenue. A petition is expected to be circulated to bring the matter on the ballot for the Dec. 2 city election.
Litchfield’s new $1 million power plant is fast taking shape as Leck Construction seeks to complete the work as soon as possible. The heavily reinforced walls have all been poured for the basement and the greater part of the main floor walls.
Mayor H.A. Plate was recently appointed to head a local committee to direct and assist in bringing back the bodies of Meeker County men who made the supreme sacrifice in World War II. Assisting Plate will be Paul Halvorson, Reuben Erickson, R.A. Unloosen and Robert Nostrum.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 2, 1927
The farm home of Chas. Ness west of town was visited by robbers Wednesday night in the absence of the family, who had driven to town. The culprits drove to the place in a car and proceeded to help themselves to several pigs. The hired man heard the commotion in the yard and went out to investigate, discovering the men in the act. He followed them to the road but they had driven off before he could reach the car. Sheriff Anderson was called and the tracks of the automobile were in evidence to provide a clue.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 24, 1888
The Republican rally Wednesday evening was by far the most brilliant display that Litchfield has seen. The uniform club, under the direction of Capt. Hand, presented a fine appearance. General Sheridan’s speech was a model of condensed wisdom and good sense. The glee clubs of Litchfield and Hutchinson were loudly applauded. The Grove City band came in late but was given seats at the rostrum.
At half past twelve o’clock today, one of Litchfield’s prominent young businessmen will take unto himself a partner of all his future joys and sorrows. Names are withheld by request.
A.Y. Joy is the name of the Chinaman who has rented the Cary property on Marshall Avenue and will soon have a typical Chinese laundry up and running.