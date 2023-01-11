20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 16, 2003
Consecutive months of losses in the six digits had Meeker County Memorial Hospital Board members looking for answers during a meeting Monday. “I’m not comfortable with losing $100,000 a month,” board member George Ruhland said after reviewing November and December finances, which showed deficits of $233,929 and $114,000, respectively. “How long does this go on before we do something.” MCMH CEO Mike Schramm, who announced layoffs of 16 employees in December, said he understood the concern, but asked board members to remain patient. “I’m at the top of the list of not being comfortable,” Schramm said. Layoffs, other staffing changes and an 8 percent rate increase that kicked in Jan. 1, along with other cost-saving measures, should bring the hospital back to the plus side of the budget in 2003, Schramm said.
Dassel City Council, Dassel-Cokato Ice and Sports Center board and private donors signed a letter of intent Dec. 30 showing they are ready to move forward on a plan to build a new ice center in Dassel. The proposed building, which will be located at the corner of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 15, will contain two refrigerated ice rinks, a walking track and a fitness area with a racquetball court.
Dozens of ice fishing houses dropped into Meeker County lakes last week when temperatures in the 50s caused the ice to melt. Meeker County Sheriff Mike Hirman said that a survey of area lakes via hovercraft found between 25 and 30 submerged houses. Some local youths turned the situation into an entrepreneurial opportunity, charging between $500 and $600 to retrieve all fallen ice houses, Hirman said.
Litchfield’s wrestling team lost its undefeated record and its No. 1 ranking in the state following losses to Becker (37-14) and Minnewaska Area (33-31) last week.
St. Cloud State University’s men’s basketball team has two Litchfield natives on its 2002-2003 squad. Junior guard Alex Carlson started the first 15 games for the Huskies. As captain, Carlson is averaging 10.3 points a game and leads the team in assists with 65. Scott Peters, a 2002 LHS graduate, is a first-year center for the Huskies. St. Cloud State is 14-1 and ranked third in the NCAA Division II North Central Region and 23rd in the country.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 10, 1973
Water main and sanitary sewer lines will be extended to the Reinke plant at the south outskirts of Litchfield this winter as a result of council action. Sanitary sewer lines will also be extended to serve the city-owned Ripley Beach bathhouse as part of the project. With a growing manuacturing operation at the South Sibley site, the Reinke firm, according to president Arvid Reinke, very much needs the availaility of city sewage and water facilities. Reinke had indicated several times to the council that his firm would be willing to pay a fair share of the cost of extending the lines to serve the plant. Plans for the project call for the lines to run down the east side of Highway 22, and serve the bathhouse, it will be necessary to tunnel under the highway.
Meeker County’s birth rate went down substantially in 1972, according to year-end statistics from the office of Clerk of District Court Hardy Silverberg. In the year just ended, there were 284 births to Meeker COunty mothers, with 218 occurring within the county. In 1971, there were 364 births to Meeker County mothers, with 298 occurring within the county. Showing a substantial increase, however, was the number of births occurring at Meeker Memorial Hospital to mothers who were not residents of the county. In 1972, there were 109 births to non-resident mothers at the hospital, compared with 86 in 1971.
With 11 games remaining before the start of postseason play, first-year coach Dave Buresh’s Dragons are only two victories away from equaling last season’s number of wins following a thrilling 58-57 win over Benson. The win lifted Lichfield to 4-5 overall. Playing without leading scorer and rebounder John Carlson, who missed the tilt with bronchitis, the Litch quint of Mark Scharmer and Todd Askeroth at the guards, Rick Kruger and Scott Cottington at the forwards and John Volinkaty at center was never better. Volinkaty led Litchfield with 17 points, while Scharmer added 13, Askeroth 12, Cottington 10 and Kruger six for the Bureshmen.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 22, 1948
Carl Baumgartner, 15-year-old son of Roy Baumgartner, has the honor and distinction of being the first to take the automobile driver’s test in Meeker County. The new law, passed by the Legislature, compels all drivers to take a written, oral and driving test before a license will be issued. The law went into effect the first of the year. Each Wednesday, a representative of the state is at the courthouse to give the tests. Merrill Johnson of Cosmos received test No. 2 Wednesday.
Peter Foss Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Foss of Litchfield and a student at the U.S. Military Academy, has been doing public relations work at the school. Foss, who used to write for the Independent Review and the school paper, is covering the West Point basketball team. One of his reports was recently printed in the New York Times. He has been traveling with the team to road games.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 20, 1928
Robert Boyd Ekbom, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Ekbom, was asphyxiated by coal gas at the home of his uncle A.H. Ekbom Tuesday night. Mr. and Mrs A.H. Ekbom had gone to Minneapolis last Saturday for a stay of several days and their nephew Robert came to their place to do the chores. Before retiring for the night at his uncle’s place, Robert filled the kitchen range with soft coal. He occupied a couch, and the house was locked with windows securely shut. Gas from the slowly smoldering coal escaped during the night and gradually overcame the victim as he slept. When the lad failed to make the cream delivery in the morning, another uncle, Louis Ekbom, went to his brother’s place and discovered the tragedy.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 19, 1889
Attention has been called to the careless manner in which diphtheria cases in various parts of the county are handled. At present, the disease is in Cosmos, Greenleaf, Cedar Mills and Collinwood. We were informed yesterday that in none of these instances have quarantine regulations been enforced and that members of the families travel about as usual, coming to town for medicine and taking no precautions against the spread of the disease. If this is true, someone has sadly neglected duty. There is no excuse for allowing such things to happen and it is hoped that the authorities will soon be taking proper steps.
The schoolhouse in the McIntee District No. 18 was burned the night of the 15th with its furniture and books belonging to its scholars.
Last Saturday morning Col. Alden and a few companions from out Dassel way were out hunting for wolves. When near Darwin, Mr. Alden walked to the track and stopping between the rails, stooped over leaning on his gun. The gun was on half-cock but rested on the end of a tie. When he rose, it is supposed he put more weight on the gun — it slipped and discharged. The load of nine buckshot entered the thigh and passed upward into the body, killing him almost instantly. His body was placed in a hand car and brought to Dassel at once. Mr. Alden leaves a wife and child. His home was not a model one and this has given rise to the story that the shooting was not accidental. Those who are in a position to know think that this has no foundation in fact.