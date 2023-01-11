20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 16, 2003

Consecutive months of losses in the six digits had Meeker County Memorial Hospital Board members looking for answers during a meeting Monday. “I’m not comfortable with losing $100,000 a month,” board member George Ruhland said after reviewing November and December finances, which showed deficits of $233,929 and $114,000, respectively. “How long does this go on before we do something.” MCMH CEO Mike Schramm, who announced layoffs of 16 employees in December, said he understood the concern, but asked board members to remain patient. “I’m at the top of the list of not being comfortable,” Schramm said. Layoffs, other staffing changes and an 8 percent rate increase that kicked in Jan. 1, along with other cost-saving measures, should bring the hospital back to the plus side of the budget in 2003, Schramm said.

