20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 20, 2003
When state Auditor Patricia Awada’s report last week accused Minnesota cities of spending the state’s money on extravagant services, Litchfield City Administrator Bruce Miller’s first reaction was, “What did we do wrong?” Awada’s report marked $811,523 of Litchfield’s 2001 expenses as non-essential, leading the city to embark on an investigation of how those funds were used. What local auditors found was that what Awada called “non-essential” included everything from sewer installation to compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations. “It’s unfortunate it turned into something that made it seem like cities were doing something wrong,” Miller said. “It made it seem like we were some kind of criminals spending all the money. But Litchfield is very conservative with spending, just like all the other communities.”
Hundreds of red balloons filled the sky over Litchfield Friday afternoon, a touching show of support for the victim of a tragic accident. “It’s amazing what happens when people pull together in support and love,” said Kim Kalkbrenner, organizer of Balloons for Jesse, a fundraiser for Jesse Rick and his family. “It was nice to have this many people show up and do this for Jesse and his family.” Rick suffered a severe head injury when he was struck by a ricocheting bullet while out hunting with a friend in late December. The Litchfield High School freshman has endured multiple surgeries and physical setbacks since the injury, but he continues to meet each challenge as a patient at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.
The Paynesville Bulldogs wrestling team proved to be more bark than bite. Litchfield chewed up Watertown-Mayer 48-18 in the Section 5AA semifinals, and then spit out Paynesville, the fifth-ranked team in Class AA, 48-18 in the finals Friday at Dassel-Cokato High School to secure a spot in the Class AA state meet.
If a team’s greatness is truly measured in the number of championships won, the Litchfield boys basketball teams of the late 1990s and early 2000s are the things of which legends are made. With Litchfield’s 55-41 win at Glencoe-Silver Lake Tuesday, the Dragons sewed up their first Wright County Conference championship and sixth straight conference title overall. The Dragons won five consecutive West Central Conference-North titles and a pair of Class AA state championships prior to changing conference affiliations this season.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 24, 1948
Lake Stella was the scene of a big carp haul Friday afternoon when state seining crews pulled up nearly 4,000 feet of net. This was the third attempt to remove carp, the first two tries the net had become tangled. It was estimated that 17,000 pounds of carp were taken in the haul. Quite a few game fish came up, including the largest northern, which was estimated at nearly 30 pounds.
The North Star Baseball League, of which Litchfield has been a member for several seasons, dropped our local team along with Dassel from the league in favor of adding Waverly and Delano. The other six towns represented in the league are Hutchinson, Glencoe, Brownton, Cokato, Winsted and Howard Lake. The league anticipates playing night games this year, and Litchfield and Dassel do not have lighted fields. Plans now are to field an independent team for this summer.
Litchfield dominated in team totals in regional mat tourney Saturday and will send nine wrestlers to the state tourney as either first- or second-place finishers in the regional. Dragon matmen earning state berths by winning in the regionals include Harold LaPlante at 103 pounds, Scot Johnson at 112 pounds, Duane Christensen at 120 pounds, John Weimerskirch at 133 pounds, Wally Cates at 138 pounds Dorin Carrigan at 154 pounds and Wilton Johnson at 165 pounds. Earning state tourney spots with second place regional finishes were West Grussendorf at 95 pounds and Delton Rick at 145 pounds. The official of the wrestling meet, Gordon Paschka, did his utmost to give every participant a fair chance. Too bad pectators did not follow this example. Hooting and laughing at some contestants by Litchfield fans because they did not have good uniforms is an example of very poor sportsmanship. In the place of a visitor from another town, it does not speak well of Litchfield.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 23, 1889
Old Boris blew his strongest blasts and the mercury dropped lower and lower all of Thursday and in the evening. He did not prevent, however, those who were fortunate enough to hold admission tickets to the organ recital and sacred concert at Trinity Church from coming out in full numbers. All were well repaid for braving the elements. The program opened with a selection by Trinity Church choir assisted by Messrs. Olson and Dahl. Miss Walters presided at the organ. It is a remarkably fine instrument and was perfectly controlled by Mr. Blaikie.
Cowan Sutherland suspected Solomon Scaf of being the sender of a blackguard valentine to his sister. He therefore assaulted him on the road Wednesday afternoon, knocking him down and pounding him badly about the head. So severe was the assault that when it was over Scaf could not see. Information was brought to Dassel about Sutherland and a warrant issued for his arrest, which was made that evening. The next morning he was fined $10 and costs. Scaf was at the trial and his swollen head and features presented a pitiful sight. He claims to be innocent of the valentine incident and the public generally believes his statement and is indignant over his treatment by his adversary.
The Duluth, St. Cloud, Mankato and Southern railroad is assuming a definite shape. Chief Engineer Evarts states that the preliminary survey is complete. The road starting from Duluth would go by way of St. Cloud to Litchfield, Gaylord, Mankato, Austin and Lyle, a distance of 300 miles. A grant of four sections for a distance of 190 miles will give the road quite an impetus. John Cooper, St. Cloud lumberman and capitalist, is president of the company.