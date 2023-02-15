20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 20, 2003

When state Auditor Patricia Awada’s report last week accused Minnesota cities of spending the state’s money on extravagant services, Litchfield City Administrator Bruce Miller’s first reaction was, “What did we do wrong?” Awada’s report marked $811,523 of Litchfield’s 2001 expenses as non-essential, leading the city to embark on an investigation of how those funds were used. What local auditors found was that what Awada called “non-essential” included everything from sewer installation to compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations. “It’s unfortunate it turned into something that made it seem like cities were doing something wrong,” Miller said. “It made it seem like we were some kind of criminals spending all the money. But Litchfield is very conservative with spending, just like all the other communities.”

