20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 15, 2002

If Tim Eiler has his way, visitors to the Starlite Drive-in soon will be able to pick between watching movies in the fresh air under the stars or in air conditioning with stadium seating. Eiler, owner of the Starlite Drive-in in Litchfield, plans to open an indoor multiplex next to the drive-in within two years. “I’m pushing for next summer, but investors don’t like to move that fast,” he said. “They’re not as aggressive as I am.” Eiler began talking with investors two months ago about building the six-screen multiplex with stadium seating. The new facility wouldn’t replace the five drive-in screens but would give customers more options. The Starlite is one of six drive-in movie theaters left in Minnesota, down from 80 at their peak in the 1970s.

