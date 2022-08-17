20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 15, 2002
If Tim Eiler has his way, visitors to the Starlite Drive-in soon will be able to pick between watching movies in the fresh air under the stars or in air conditioning with stadium seating. Eiler, owner of the Starlite Drive-in in Litchfield, plans to open an indoor multiplex next to the drive-in within two years. “I’m pushing for next summer, but investors don’t like to move that fast,” he said. “They’re not as aggressive as I am.” Eiler began talking with investors two months ago about building the six-screen multiplex with stadium seating. The new facility wouldn’t replace the five drive-in screens but would give customers more options. The Starlite is one of six drive-in movie theaters left in Minnesota, down from 80 at their peak in the 1970s.
Whether they’ve dropped out, faced drug problems or have become pregnant, more students are asking for a second chance to finish high school. The Litchfield Alternative Learning Program, which helps students who have trouble succeeding in a normal school environment, has a waiting list of 13 students, according to Litchfield High School Assistant Principal Mike Sundin. The program, designed for students in grades 9-12, gives students individual attention from teachers and small group learning opportunities, as well. The program plans to increase its enrollment to 15 students and possibly more because of demand, Sundin told the School Board Monday.
State tournament appearances are beginning to pile up for the Litchfield Blues. Litchfield capped an impressive run to the Region 11C championship Sunday afternoon with a 10-0 pummeling of St. Cloud Orthopedic at Optimist Park. The victory puts the Blues, 32-10, in the State Class C Tournament for the fifth consecutive year.
While his feet are firmly planted in the 21st century, Chuck Fuller has so readily embraced the 1860s that he looks at home resting on the porch in front of the gunsmith shop at the Forest City Stockade. Fuller joined the Forest City Stockade Committee in 1989 at the encouragement of members Bob and Betty Hermann of Litchfield, and he has been a driving force behind many changes at the stockade grounds, from construction of the barn, cabin and adjacent buildings, ever since.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 20, 1947
A good recognition for good 4-H work concluded at the County Fair Friday when 17 Meeker County farm boys and girls in beef cattle projects received a net return of $5,533.50 for 17 steers sold at the first 4-H auction. Top price steer went to the First State Bank of Litchfield at 43 cents per pound or an 850-pound junior yearling heifer, total of $365.50. It was raised by Ed Marklowitz Jr., a member of the Seven Oaks club southwest of Litchfield. The highest price paid was $424 by Northwestern National Bank for a 1,060-pound yearling raised by Daniel Johnson, also of the Seven Oaks club.
Milt Goemer, Litchfield native who is an ace pitcher in the Northern League, turned in one of his finest games Sunday when he hurled his Grand Forks team to a 1-0 win over Sioux Falls. He also drove in the only run of the game.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 18, 1927
The Litchfield band, accompanied by a large number of citizens, will make a friendship tour this evening. The places visited will be Cedar Mills, Corvuso and Cosmos. The band will give a short concert at each place. The start will be made from Litchfield at 6:30. The concert at Cedar Mills will begin at 7:30, at Covuso at 8:15 and Cosmos at 9 p.m. A sufficient number of cars have been lined up to carry the band. It is hoped, however, that there will be a procession of 50 or more cars. The time will be spent in listening to the music and fraternal visiting. Better come along.
Mrs. A.H. Lofstrom last week celebrated the 70th anniversary of her arrival in Meeker County. She was a member of a considerable group which immigrated from Sweden in 1857, including the late Peter E. Hanson and others. She is the only survivor of this band, which settled principally in Swede Grove. Mrs. Lofstrom is in the best health despite advancing years.
John Smith of Ellsworth shot a red fox last week after it had killed seven turkeys. Some farmers have lost as many as 60 turkeys to these varmints. Coons are also doing a lot of damage to poultry.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 10, 1888
The council has, for some time, had under consideration various plans to drain Daley’s Slough. The latest is to dig a broad ditch in the street running east and west above W.W. Johnson’s residence and draw the surface water from the hill, out past the Swedish Lutheran Church and finally to the creek. It was thought that if a road was built east and west through the slough and the water from the north shut off, there would be no more trouble with the slough.
A young Irishman on applying to an old farmer for a job was asked, “What brings so many of you Irishmen over here?” “Well sir,” was the reply, “We lost part of the Lord’s prayer in Ireland and we come here to find it.” “What part was lost” asked the farmer. “Our daily bread,” was the reply.
Surveyor Salisbury has determined that the water in Lake Ripley is 10 inches lower than that in Bengt Hanson’s marsh. Placing a six-inch timber on the dam will still leave a fall of four inches when the water reaches that point.
The height to which the water in Lake Ripley is to be kept is proving to be quite a serious question. Those having overflowed marshes want the water lowered, while others having in view the sanitary effects of the eye of the beholder contend that it shall be kept within a reasonable distance of the high water mark. A considerable amount of bad blood has been brought to the surface over this issue, a circumstance that reflects no credit on those involved.