I usually try to select a holiday or seasonal recipe for this column. I’ve been writing this column since September 2000 so I am sure that I have repeated some recipes, but it’s always fun to be on the lookout for new ones. In today’s column I am sharing a couple recipes that are new to me and ones I’d recommend.
---
Bruce mentioned the other night he was hungry for spaghetti with good, old-fashioned meatballs. I had just clipped a recipe for baked meatballs and I was ready to try them. My pan-fried meatballs often fell apart as I flipped them, so baking them seemed like a good idea. These meatballs are tender and tasty; just put them in your favorite spaghetti sauce and you have a restaurant quality meal. Left over meatballs taste even better the next day, or you can you can freeze extras
Italian Baked Meatballs
1 cup Italian-seasoned bread crumbs
¼ cup grated Romano or Parmesan cheese
2 Tbsp. fresh or 1 Tbsp. dried parsley
½ tsp. salt
½ tsp. black pepper
½ tsp. garlic powder
½ tsp. onion powder
½ cup water
2 eggs beaten
1 ½ pounds ground beef
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix bread crumbs, cheese, parsley, salt, pepper, garlic and onion powder together in a large bowl. Stir in the water and eggs. Add ground beef and mix with your hands until well combined. Form into golf ball sized meatballs and place on a non stick baking sheet. I baked mine in muffin cups and made 12 large meatballs. Bake in preheated oven until cooked through and evenly browned, about 30 minutes. Add to prepared spaghetti sauce.
---
The fish are biting at the lake and I usually use my brother Jim’s beer batter recipe. I tried a new recipe that uses common baking ingredients and baking soda and powder for the leavening. I will definitely make it again as the batter creates a crunchy coating around the fish that is flaky and tender. I’d even consider making it as a mix and then adding the water when I’m ready to fry fish.
Long John Silver’s Batter
¾ cup flour
2 Tbsp. cornstarch
¼ tsp. baking soda
¼ tsp. baking powder
¼ tsp. salt
¾ cup water
Mix dry ingredients. Add water and mix. Dip the fish in batter to coat. Deep fry until golden brown. Serve immediately.
---
Northern pike aren’t our favorite because of the of the y-bones. We normally catch and release them if the northern can survive. A family friend of Barb’s caught a 34-inch northern that couldn’t be released as it was too stressed from the fight of catching it. Bruce attempted to fillet the fish and we were given a slab of the fish as I offered to pickle it. Barb found a good pickled pike recipe for me. Pickling the pike is a good way to enjoy it days later and the vinegar and salt dissolve the bones! It takes 10 days to process, so I have a quart of pickled pike that is ready to eat.
Pickled Pike
1 pound Northern Pike, cut into 1 inch pieces
¾ cup iodized table salt
3 ½ cups white vinegar -(1 ½ cup for brine & 2 cups for the pickling solution)
1 ½ cup granulated sugar
2 Tbsp. pickling spice
1 medium sweet white onion
optional-1 bell pepper
Brine for pickling fish:
Cut the skinned fish fillets into 1 inch pieces. Place in a large storage container. For each quart of fish add ¾ cup of table salt. Cover with enough white vinegar (about 2 cups) and refrigerate 5 days, stirring each day. This first phase dissolves the bones so don’t soak less time.
Pickling solution:
After 5 days of soaking you are ready to put the pieces in a pickling solution.
This solution is enough to cover 1 quart of fish. Heat 2 cups of white vinegar with 1 ½ cups of granulated sugar and 1 Tbsp. pickling spice to a boil. Set aside to cool completely.
Pack the Pickled Pike jar:
Wash the fish off by rinsing the fish is cold water TWICE. Let stand in cold water each time for ½ hour. Drain off all water. Slice the onion and bell peppers into strips. Layer in a wide mouth jar- start with a layer of fish, then add a layer of onion and peppers. Continue to layer until jar is full. Pour the COLD brine solution over the fish making sure to completely covering everything in the jar. Refrigerate at least 5 more days before it’s ready to eat. Keep the pickled fish in the refrigerator making sure the pickling solution covers the fish. The taste gets better the longer it is stored in the refrigerator.