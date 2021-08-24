I’m always looking for new recipes or ways to make food, often with simple ingredients. The recipes in this column are perfect for breakfast, one of my favorite meals.
---
If you like crisp bacon without the effort of frying, you might want to try baking it in the oven. The bacon “fries” up flat and doesn’t curl which looks good beside eggs for breakfast and make a perfect BLT. The recipe calls for thick bacon, but regular bacon can be used, just watch so it doesn’t get too brown. You can do a whole package at a time and freeze leftovers.
Bacon for the Family or a Crowd
1 pound thick sliced bacon
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Arrange bacon on baking sheet with sides in a single layer with the edges touching or slightly overlapping. You can put a top layer of foil to prevent spattering in the oven. Remove top foil 5 minutes before it’s done. Bake in preheated oven to desired degree of doneness, 10-15 minutes. Remove bacon from the baking sheet with tongs or a fork and drain on paper towel-lined plate so it doesn’t absorb the grease.. Yield: 12 strips.
---
This easy recipe makes French toast that doesn’t get soggy and tastes like restaurants. The french toast comes out fluffy and tastes great with cinnamon and vanilla flavoring. You can make the whole recipe and freeze the extra and just pop in the microwave to warm.
Fluffy French Toast
¼ cup flour
1 cup milk
pinch salt
3 eggs
½-1 tsp. cinnamon
1-2 tsp. vanilla
1 Tbsp. white sugar
12 thick slices bread
Measure flour into large mixing bowl. Slowly whisk in the milk. Whisk in salt, egg, cinnamon, vanilla and sugar until smooth. Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium heat; don’t cook on high as it will cook too fast Coat bread slices in mixture until saturated. Stir milk mixture as you make toast so flour doesn’t settle to bottom. Cook bread on each side until golden brown. Serve hot. 12 servings
---
I like hash browns and this versatile recipe makes great ones, They are crispy on the outside and firm and tasty inside. Don’t use too much oil in the pan so they won’t be greasy. They are a lot like potato pancakes.
Restaurant Style Hash Browns
2 medium russet potatoes, shredded
½ medium onion, finely chopped
¼ cup flour
1 egg
1 cup oil for frying, or as needed
salt and pepper to taste
Rinse shredded potatoes until water is clear, then drain and make sure all liquid is squeezed out. Place shreds in bowl, and mix in onion, flour, and egg until evenly distributed. Heat about ¼ inch of oil in a large heavy skillet oven medium-high heat. When oil is sizzling hot, place potatoes into the pan in a ½ inch thick layer. Cover the whole bottom of the pan, or make separate pile like pancakes. Cool until nicely browned on the bottom, then flip over and brown on the other side. It should take at least 5 minutes per side. If you are cooking them in one big piece, you can cut into quarters for easier flipping. Remove from pan and drain on paper towel. Season with salt and pepper and serve immediately while warm. 4 servings.
---
I attended a fish fry at our cabin last week. It was for a memorial birthday party for our neighbor Deb. Her family from Alaska furnished lots of delicious halibut. Her brother in-law Clint made his special recipe for tartar sauce. It was delicious and he shared his recipe.
Clint’s Tartar Sauce
1 cup mayonnaise
2 Tbsp. sweet relish
1 Tbsp. white vinegar
2 Tbsp. diced dry onions
1 Tbsp. garlic powder
1 Tbsp. sugar
1 Tbsp. ketchup
Mix all together and let sit at least one hour.