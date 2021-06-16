Strawberries available in the stores are finally bright red in color, juicy and sweet. June berries should be available if they were able to withstand the extreme hot, dry weather. Strawberries are a healthy fruit as they are mostly water and carbohydrates and are loaded with Vitamin C, fiber, and potassium. They are delicious consumed raw and fresh. I’ve selected a few easy and delicious strawberry recipes that are perfect when you find them for a good price or if you have lots of berries to pick.
---
It is important to keep strawberries fresh. Store in refrigerator in colander to allow air to circulate. Don’t cover or store in the crisper drawer as it has too much humidity, Remove caps only after washing and ready to use. This is a recipe that gets rid of mold spores and bacteria.
To Keep Strawberries Fresh
½ cup white vinegar
2 ½ cup water
---
You can make a smaller batch-one part vinegar to 5 parts water. Soak berries a few minutes. Dry berries thoroughly on paper towel or in colander. Refrigerate..
Flavored strawberry butter is delicious on biscuits, scones, pancakes or waffles.
Strawberry Butter
1/2 pint (1 cup) fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced
2 Tbsp. sugar
1 tsp. lemon juice
1 tsp. vanilla extract
8 Tbsp. (1 stick), softened
Place strawberries, sugar, lemon juice and vanilla in 2 quart saucepan over low heat. Simmer for 5-6 minutes or until strawberries are softened and sugar is dissolved. Cool. Whip strawberry mixture & butter until smooth and creamy. Makes 1½ cups.
---
Make an easy strawberry topping that is ready in 25 minutes. You make a syrup and then stir in fresh quartered strawberries for a delicious topping. It is perfect for waffles, pancakes, french toast, ice cream topping and on cheesecake.
Fresh Strawberry Topping
3 cups strawberries (about a quart)
1 ½ cup sugar
1 cup water
1 tsp. vanilla
2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
4 tsp. cornstarch
4 Tbsp. water
2 Tbsp. butter
2 to 3 additional cups quartered strawberries
In a large saucepan, combine 3 cups quartered strawberries, water and sugar. Bring to a boil and reduce heat slightly. Mash strawberries slightly with potato masher to bring out juices. Add lemon juice and vanilla. Stir. Combine corn starch and 4 Tbsp. water in small bowl. Stir until smooth. Drizzle into simmering strawberry sauce. Stir 3 to 4 minutes until thickened. Remove from heat, add butter. Stir until melted. Add remaining quartered strawberries and stir. Chill several hours before serving. Males 12 servings-1/3 cup each.
---
If you want to make an impressive dessert for a crowd, this strawberry slab pan is a good choice as it is made in a 13x18 sheet pan. It’s made with Jell-o, Sprite and lots of fresh berries. You can use you favorite pastry crust recipe or this recipe
Strawberry Slab Pie
For the crust:
3 cups flour
1 tsp. salt
½ cup cold butter. cut into cubes
½ cup Crisco shortening
5-10 Tbsp. ice cold water
For the Pie:
6 ounces strawberry jello
1 ½ cups sugar
1/3 cup cornstarch
½ tsp. salt
2 cans Sprite soda
32 ounces strawberries, washed, sliced and tops removed
whipped cream or Cool Whip for serving.
Make the pie crust: In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour and salt. Cut cold butter in small pieces. Work butter and Crisco into flour with pastry blender. Be sure to leave some chunks of butter about the size of a pea. Don’t overwork the dough. Add the ice water a small amount at time, stirring after each addition. The dough should stick together but not be sticky. Separate into two pieces, and wrap with plastic wrap and refrigerate 15-30 minutes or overnight.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Roll out dough so it fills the 13×18 sheet pan. Prick holes all over with a fork. Bake the pie crust 22-25 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and cool. Add the jello, sugar, cornstarch, salt, and Sprite to a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil and whisk until thickened. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature. Arrange the strawberry slices on top of the pie crust. Pour jello filling over the berries. Refrigerate for 2 hours until set. Serve with whipped cream.