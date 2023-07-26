We have three summer birthdays in our family so it is fun to have a reason try a few new recipes.
---
This colorful cake is quick, easy to make and tastes amazing. The cake is moist and fluffy due to the buttermilk and sour cream. Long, skinny sprinkles work best. You can double the recipe for a 9×13 pan, just bake longer.
Homemade Funfetti Cake With Vanilla Buttercream
1 cup all-purpose flour
¾ cup granulated sugar
2 tsp. baking powder
pinch salt
1 large egg
½ cup buttermilk
1/3 cup sour cream or Greek yogurt
¼ cup vegetable oil
2 tsp. vanilla extract
½ cup sprinkles, or to taste
Vanilla Buttercream Frosting
½ cup butter, softened
2 tsp. vanilla extract
1 ½ to 2 cups confectioners sugar
1/3 cup sprinkles, or to taste
To make the cake:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8X8 inch baking pan with parchment paper. Set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder; set aside. In a separate small bowl, whisk together the egg, buttermilk, sour cream, oil and vanilla. Add the wet ingredients to the dry, mixing lightly with a spoon or folding with a spatula until just combined. Small lumps will be present, don’t over mix or try to stir smooth. Gently stir in the sprinkles, taking care not to over mix or they could bleed colors. Turn batter into prepared pan and bake for about 30 minutes (check at 25 minutes). Place on a wire tack and allow cake to cool. While cake cools, make the frosting.
To make the frosting:
In a large bowl, add the butter and vanilla, and slowly add the confectioners sugar while beating with an electric hand held electric mixer until smooth and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Turn frosting our onto cooled cake, smoothing it lightly with a spatula. Evenly sprinkle the sprinkles before slicing and serving. Serves 9.
---
Pork chops have been on sale lately and would be perfect for a birthday meal. These smothered pork chops are pan fried and coated with a delicious, rich homemade gravy that has a touch of cream that makes them tender and moist. Don’t overcook the pork chops so they don’t get tough and dry. The gravy is is good served over mashed potatoes.
Easy Smothered Pork chops and Gravy
4 pork chops-bone-in or boneless
salt and pepper to taste
2 Tbsp. olive oil
2 Tbsp. butter
2 Tbsp. flour
1 cup chicken broth
1/3 cup heavy/whipping cream
2 tsp. garlic powder
2 tsp. onion powder
½ tsp. paprika
1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
Fresh chopped parsley to garnish
Take the pork chops out of the fridge at least 5-10 minutes prior to starting the recipe. Have the other ingredients out so they are ready to use. Add the oil to a skillet over medium-high heat. Heat the pan for a few minutes so it is HOT for the pork chops to get a good sear and cook through fast. Pat the pork chops dry with paper towels. Season with salt and pepper on both sides. Add the pork to the pan and cook for 3-5 minutes per side (3 minutes for thinner chops and 5 minutes for chops 1 inch thick). Transfer the pork to a plate and set aside. Reduce the heat to medium. Add the butter to the skillet, and once melted, stir in the flour and cook about a minute. Whisk in the broth until the flour is mixed, and then stir in cream, garlic and onion powder, paprika, and Worcestershire sauce. The gravy should thicken up within a few minutes. Pour the juices from the pork chops back into the skillet and stir them into the gravy, then take the pan off the heat. Add the pork back to the pan and spoon sauce over each pork chop so you are ready to serve chops with the gravy. Garnish with fresh parsley.
4 servings.
---
There is still time to make rhubarb slush if your rhubarb hasn’t dried up from the dry weather. The slush is a treat to drink in this hot weather. You can make this alcoholic by adding 1 ½ cup vodka before freezing.
Rhubarb Slush
Combine 8 cups rhubarb
3 quarts water.
Bring to a boil, turn down and cook 5 minutes. Drain the juice.
Add 3 cups sugar to the hot juice to dissolve.
Add ¼ cup real lemon juice
6 ounces package straw berry jello.
Stir until dissolved. Freeze and stir once in a while.
Fill glass ½ full with the slush and top with 7-Up.