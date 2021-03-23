It is nice to change the season and have sunshine and warmer weather. Easter is approaching and it’s a good time to make some new brunch recipes for your family. These recipes are easy to make and they use basic ingredients. Hopefully you will be able to gather with some of your family members to celebrate Easter this year.
---
This is a great beverage to make during Spring. If you prefer an alcoholic version, you can substitute a 750-milliliter bottle of champagne for the ginger ale. If you are serving for a family and want both versions, wait and add the ginger ale or champagne in the individual glasses.
Easter Brunch Punch
12 ounce can frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed
12 ounce frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed
3 cups pineapple juice
2 cups peach nectar
1 liter bottle ginger ale
5 cups ice cubes
Orange, lemon and pineapple slices for garnish-optional
In a large punch bowl, combine orange juice and lemonade concentrates, and pineapple juice and peach nectar; stir until well combined. Cover and chill until ready to serve. Stir in ginger ale and ice cubes. Float fruit slices on top if desired. Serve immediately. Serves 15.
---
You can make a good breakfast sandwich with fluffy eggs, crisp bacon and melted cheese. It tastes great from the oven, but also make a good leftover that can be refrigerated or frozen to eat later.
Breakfast Sliders
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
12 large eggs
1 3/4 cup whole or 2 % milk
½ teaspoon kosher salt
12 dinner rolls or slider buns, split
2 ½ cups cheddar cheese, divided
12 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled
¼ teaspoons garlic powder
1 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley leaves-optional
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Melt 1 tablespoons of the butter. Brush the bottom and side of 9×13 baking dish with half the melted butter. Set the rest aside. Whisk the eggs in a large bowl until the wipes and yolks are completely mixed and the eggs are frothy. Whisk in the milk and salt until combined. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-low heat until melted. Pour the egg mixture into pan. Scramble the eggs, stirring occasionally until eggs are set, but not dry. Remove from heat. Arrange the bottom half of the buns in the prepared pan. Top with half of the cheese. Spread the scrambled eggs in an even layer over the cheese. Sprinkle with crumbled bacon, then top with remaining cheese. Place the tops of the buns over the cheese Brush the top with remaining melted butter, Sprinkle with the garlic powder. Bake until the cheese is melted and rolls lightly browned, about 15 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with fresh parsley. Yield: 12 sliders.
---
This impressive looking brunch recipe is made with 2 packages of crescent rolls. It does take a little effort to do the braid, but it looks great.
Ham ‘N Eggs Brunch Braid
4 ounces cream cheese
½ cup milk
8 eggs, divided
¼ teaspoon salt
dash ground black pepper
¼ cup red pepper, chopped
2 tablespoons sliced green onions with tops
1 teaspoon butter or margarine
2 packages (8 ounces each) refrigerated crescent rolls
¼ pounds thinly sliced deli ham
½ cup (2 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a large cookie sheet or jelly roll pan and set aside. Place the cream cheese and milk in microwave bowl and cook on High for 1 minute. Whisk until smooth, Separate one egg and save the white to use for glaze and mix the yolk with the other 7 eggs, salt, and pepper in the bowl with milk. Whisk to combine. Chop bell pepper and green onion and add to egg mixture. Melt butter in fry pan over medium-low heat. Add egg mixture; cook, stirring occasionally, until eggs are set but still moist. Remove pan from heat . Unroll packages of crescent dough placing the longest side of dough across the width of a pan. Repeat with remaining package of dough. Do not separate; press the seams to seal perforations. Make the braid by cutting the dough into strips 1 ½ inches wide, and 3 inches deep (there will be 6 inches in the center for the filling). Arrange ham evenly over the middle of the dough. Spoon eggs over the ham. Put shredded cheddar cheese over the eggs. Braid by lifting strips of dough across filling to meet in center, twisting each strip one turn. Continue alternating strips to form a braid. Brush dough with egg white. Bake 25-28 minute or until golden brown. Cut into slices. Makes 10 servings.
---
This recipe is one you might have made in the past, but I’m including it as it is perfect for an Easter brunch. They are called Easter resurrection rolls as you put a marshmallow in the center of a crescent roll and it melts and disappears when baked. It is a fun project for children to help prepare.
Easter Resurrection Rolls
1 can crescent dough
8 large marshmallows
water to dip marshmallow
cinnamon and sugar mixed together
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a cookie sheet or line with parchment paper. (I like to bake mine is a prepared muffin pan so all the melted marshmallow is contained). Unroll crescent dough and separate each triangle. Have kids dip marshmallow in water. Roll in cinnamon and sugar mixture. Place marshmallow in the top of the crescent roll and roll into a crescent shape, then secure the sides by tucking them under and pinching them closed. Place on prepared pan and repeat with remaining 7 rolls. Bake in preheated oven for 8-10 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool a few minutes and then let the kids pick a roll to open up and the marshmallow has disappeared. Makes 8 rolls.