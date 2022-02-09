Make Valentine’s Day special by making some cherry-flavored sweets. I’ve included recipes for a beverage, a dessert salad, cherry bars and a pound bundt cake.
This bar recipe looks complicated, but only takes about 15 minutes to make. You make a simple crust and then add a cherry, coconut filling and frost with a glaze when bars are cooled.
Cherry Chews
Crust
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup rolled oats
1 cup brown sugar, lightly packed
1 teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
½ cup butter
For filling
2 eggs
1 cup brown sugar
½ teaspoon almond extract
2 tablespoons flour
1 teaspoon baking powdered
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup coconut
1 cup well drained maraschino cherries, quartered (reserve juice)
½ cup chopped pecans
For frosting
1 ½ tablespoon soft butter
1 cup confectioners sugar
4-5 tablespoons cherry juice
1/8 teaspoon almond extract
For crust: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix flour, oats, brown sugar, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Cut in butter util mixture is crumbly. Press into 9×13 pan and bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.
For filling: In a large bowl beat eggs, stir in brown sugar and almond extract. Mix flour, baking powder and ½ teaspoon salt, and stir into egg mixture until combined. Fold in coconut and cherries. Spread mixture over prepared crust using a spatula. Sprinkle with pecans. Bake 350 degrees for 25 minutes, until lightly browned. Remove from oven and allow to cool while preparing frosting.
For frosting: Combine all ingredients for frosting and stir until smooth, add additional cherry juice or confectioner sugar to achieve desired consistency. Spread over cooled filling.
---
This simple recipe is a perfect beverage for kids on Valentine’s Day. It’s the perfect combination of sweet, and orange juice adds zing. You could use 7-Up or ginger ale instead of Sprite.
Shirley Temple Beverage
1 cup Sprite
1/3 cup orange juice
2 tablespoons Grenadine Syrup
6 medium sizes ice cubes
Optional: 1 Maraschino cherry with stem
Fill glass with crushed ice just under the rim. To get pretty color effect, add ingredients in this order-Pour orange juice, then sprite, then Grenadine syrup (add more if you want it darker). Top with a Maraschino cherry. 1 serving.
---
You might want to make this pretty Shirley Temple bundt cake. It’s easy to mix and tastes delicious if you like the cherry flavor. The cake is rich and dense like a pound cake as there isn’t any baking powder or soda as the 7-up provides some lightness.
Shirley Temple Cake
1 ½ cups butter, softened
3 cups granulated sugar
5 large eggs
3 cups all purpose flour
2 teaspoons lemon extract
¾ cup 7up
10 ounces maraschino cherries, drained and save juice
For the Glaze:
2 cups powdered sugar
1 teaspoon lemon extract
3-4 tablespoons milk
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In a large bowl mix together your butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add in the eggs and continue to mix until blended. Add the flour and mix again until smooth. Pour in lemon extract and 7up and beat to combine. Fold in the cherries. Grease a bundt pan with shortening and dust with flour. Spread the batter in bundt cake pan and bake for 1 ½ hours until center is set. (Check for doneness after 60 minutes). Allow to cool for 10-15 minutes — no longer or it will stick. Poke holes in cake and pour reserved cherry juice slowly so it sinks in. Let cool completely before putting on glaze. You can garnish with more cherries. 12 servings.
---
This is a light, fluffy dessert salad with strawberry jello and tapioca. It only takes about 10 minutes to make.
Strawberry Tapioca Salad
3 ounce box tapioca cook and serve pudding
4.6 ounce box of vanilla cook and serve pudding
3 cups water
3.4 ounce strawberry jello
12 ounces Cool Whip
1 cup strawberries-cut up
Mix tapioca and vanilla puddings in saucepan. Add water and stir to combine. Bring to a boil, stir constantly until thick (about 3-5 minutes. Add strawberry jello. Cool. When it is cool add cool whip and strawberries. Serve immediately or store in refrigerator. 12 servings.