February is the shortest month of the year, and we need inspiration for meals during these cold days. It's a good month to make comfort food, and homemade pot pies are easy, economical, and delicious. Homemade pies taste better than some frozen purchased pot pie where fillings are wimpy with lots of gravy but lacking vegetables and meat.
These easy recipes use prepared refrigerated pie crusts to save time but you could make your own pastry if you have a favorite recipe. The pie crusts come with two crusts in a package all ready to roll out in your pie pan. You will need a deep dish pie pan, as it makes a hearty meal, and you should place the pie on a baking sheet in case it leaks.
---
Chicken pot pies are popular and are even available at deli counters. You can make an easy homemade chicken pot pie that is delicious for a quick week night family meal. You could use cream of chicken soup instead of mushroom.
Easy Chicken Pot Pie
1 box Refrigerated Pie Crusts (2 crusts)
3 pieces boneless, skinless chicken breasts
½ cup carrots, chopped
½ onion, chopped
1 can (10 ounce size) cream of mushroom soup
¾ can milk or water
½ cups frozen peas
½ cups canned corn
salt and pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Roughly chop your chicken breast, place in small pot and cover with water. Add a dash of salt and the carrots. Bring to a boil and cook until chicken is done. While the chicken is cooking, cook onion in medium sized pot. Add the cream of mushroom soup and the can of water or milk. Cook until bubbly. Add the corn and peas to the soup mixture. Cook until heated through. When chicken is done, drain the water and add chicken and carrots to soup mixture. It will be very thick. Place 1 pie crust in pie pan allowing crust to go over the edge to seal pie so the it won't leak. Pour the chicken/soup into pie pan. Top with 2nd crust. Seal edges and put slits in top for vents. Bake 35-40 minutes. Let cool 10-15 minutes before serving. 8 servings.
---
The easy ground beef pot pie recipe is a simple, hearty comfort food. You could also use cubed leftover pot roast and a flavorful gravy as a filling for the pie.
Easy Ground Beef Pot Pie
1-1/2 pounds ground beef (cooked)
2 refrigerated pie crusts
3 cups potatoes (peeled, cubed, and boiled)
1 cup mixed frozen mixed potatoes
10.5 ounce can cream of chicken soup
Pinch salt and pepper
1 egg for glaze on top of pie
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spray a deep pie pan with non-stick spray and set aside. On a separate bowl, combine cooked ground beef, cooked cubed potatoes, frozen veggies, cream of chicken soup, salt and pepper. Place the pie crust in a deep pie pan. Pour the beef mixture over the pie crust. Place the second crust over the beef mixture and press it against the lower crust to seal and flute edge. Whisk one egg in a small bowl and brush the top of the pie crust if you want a golden, flakey brown crust. Cut several slits on the top of the pie crust. Cook for 30 minutes or until crust is golden brown. 8 servings.
---
Poutine is one of Canada's notable comfort foods. It originated in Quebec in the 1950s and is offered on lots of menus and even served in fast food restaurants. You can order poutine at a local restaurant if you'd like to try it. It's traditionally a bed of crispy french fries, topped with cheese curds (not mozzarella) and topped with a savory brown gravy. Use a starchy potato like russets which will be crisp on the outside and fluffy inside. Make sure the fries and gravy are hot so the cheese curds melt some, but not totally, for a chewy texture. If you want a heartier poutine, top with pulled pork, chopped bacon, ground sausage or seasoned taco meat.
Short cut tips: Fries can be cooked in an air fryer. Homemade fries can be replaced with frozen fries. You can use packaged brown gravy in place of homemade.
Homemade Poutine
8 ounces cheese curds at room temperature
Fries: 2 large baking potatoes
1 Tbsp. olive oil
seasoned salt to taste
Brown Gravy: 1 tsp. olive oil
½ onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
½ tsp. thyme
½ tsp. pepper
¼ cup butter
¼ cup flour
1 ¼ cups condensed beef broth
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Wash potatoes (peel if desired) and cut into ¼ inch fries. Let potatoes soak in cold water in a bowl for at least 30 minutes to remove starch. Remove from water and dry well. Toss with oil and salt. Spread on Prepared pan na single layer. Bake for 20 minutes. Turn the oven to 425 degrees, stir, and cook fries until golden, about 20-25 minutes more.
Make the gravy: While fries are baking, cook onion in oil over medium heat until tender, Add garlic and seasonings. Cook for 2 minutes. Add butter and stir until melted, add flour and cook 5 minutes stirring constantly. Add beef broth and one cup water a bit at a time stirring after each addition until smooth. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 2 minutes. Strain through a mesh strainer.
Assembly: Place fries on serving plate and top with cheese curds. Pour very hot gravy over the fries and cheese. Serve immediately. 2 servings.