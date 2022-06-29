It’s the Fourth of July next week and I’ve found some recipes perfect for patriotic festivities, summer potlucks, picnics or barbecues. The red, white and blue recipes are tasty and easy to make to impress your guests.
This colorful cake is light and refreshing. You bake the cake ahead and make red and blue Jell-O and top with whipped cream. A wooden spoon works well to make perfect ¼-inch holes to add the Jell-O. The cake only takes one package of Jell-O so you will have half left over to make Jell-o squares with the extra Jell-O. You can use Cool Whip for the whipping cream.
4th of July Poke Cake
1 box white cake mix plus ingredients listed to make the box cake
3 ounce red Jell-O (only use half)
3 ounce blue Jell-O mix(only use half)
1 ½ cups heavy whipping cream
¼ cup powdered sugar
decorative sprinkles(optional)
2 cups boiling water
2 cups ice cold water
Prepare the white cake according to package instructions. Bake in a 13×9 baking dish. Prepare the red and blue Jell-O in separate bowls according to the package instructions. Poke hole in baked cake ½- 1 inch apart spaced evenly across cake. Carefully spoon red Jell-O in every other row of holes. Repeat with blue Jell-O in opposite rows. Chill for 1 hour. Whip cream with powdered sugar until peaks form. Refrigerate until serving. Add sprinkles just before serving.
This colorful, creamy salad is the perfect patriotic summer dessert. It’s super easy and delicious using strawberries, blueberries, and mini marshmallows. Make sure you pat the washed strawberries and blueberries dry to avoid water in the cheesecake mixture. It should only be out on the serving table for 2 hours.
Red, White and Blue Cheesecake Salad
1 box 3.4-ounce cheesecake pudding mix
12 ounces whipped topping
18 ounce strawberry yogurt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 pound strawberries, quartered
2 cups blue berries
2 cups miniature marshmallows.
Place the whipped topping, pudding mix, vanilla and yogurt into a large bowl. Whisk together until fully combined and smooth. Cover the mixture and refrigerate until about on hour or until ready to serve. Wash and drain the blueberries. Wash a pat dry and quarter the strawberries. Remove the cream mixture from the refrigerator and gently fold in strawberries, blueberries and mini marshmallows, stir gently to combine. Serve immediately. 6 servings.
This taco salad is a perfect appetizer for July 4. How it is made is what makes it perfect. Use a 9x13 pan as it makes 40 servings, perfect for a gathering. You can use the special Mexican cheese mixture for more flavor. Serve with tortilla chips or assorted mini sweet peppers.
Taco Salad American Flag Dip
1 pound lean ground beef
1 package (1 ounce) taco seasoning mix
8 ounce cream cheese, softened
8 ounces sour cream
1/3 cup thick and chunky medium salsa
8 ounces cheddar cheese, divided
2 cups shredded iceberg lettuce
1 can (2.25 ounces) sliced black olives, drained
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
Cook meat with taco seasoning mix as directed on package, cool slightly. Mix the cream cheese, sour cream, and salsa until blended. Spread evenly on the bottom of a 9x13 inch dish. Top evenly with a layer of meat mixture, 1 cup cheese and lettuce. Arrange black olives in top left corner of dip to resemble stars on flag. Add rows of tomatoes and remaining cheese for stripes. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. 40 servings.
Make a cool treat for these hot summer days. The slush can be made one flavor or this recipe uses red, blue and lemon flavor for a patriotic treat. If you use layers, freeze each layer for about an hour so the flavors don’t blend.
4th of July Slush
1 envelope of Cherry Kool-Aid powder mix
1 envelope of Mixed Berry Kool-Aid powder mix
Juice from 1 lemon or a tablespoon of lemon juice
1 ½ cups sugar divided
6 cups club soda, divided
6 cups ice (about 3 trays or 45 ice cubes, divided)
Put 1 tray or two cups of ice in blend and crush. Set aside.Add Cherry Kool-Aid, 1 cup soda and ½ cup sugar to blender and blend for 15 seconds to combine. Add crushed ice back to blender and blend 5-10 seconds until syrup is incorporated into ice. Fill cups about 1/3 of the way up with slush and freeze for an hour. Repeat steps but instead of cherry, use lemon juice. Repeat with Mixed Berry Kool-Aid. Serve immediately. 4 Servings.