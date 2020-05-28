June is a here and it 's a good month to start making summer foods. Hot dogs are favorites as they are inexpensive and quick to prepare. It's worth paying more for better quality hot dogs for these recipes.
---
Chili cheese dogs is a good recipe to make tasty hot dogs. They are easy to throw together and put in a slow cooker and are ready in 4 hours of cooking time. You could also cook the chili mix on the stove top until thickened and put on prepared hot dogs and buns.
Chili Coney Dogs
1 pound ground beef (90% lean)
15 ounce can tomato sauce
½ cup water
2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 Tbsp. minced onion
½ tsp. garlic powder
½ tsp. ground mustard
½ tsp. chili powder
½ tsp. pepper
dash cayenne pepper
8 hot dogs
8 hot dog buns, split
Optional toppings: Shredded cheddar cheese, relish, and chopped onion
In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat 6-8 minutes or until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles; drain. Stir in tomato sauce, water, Worcestershire sauce, onion and seasonings. Place hot dogs in 3 quart slow cooker; top with meat mixture. Cook, covered, on low for 4-5 hours or until heated through. Serve on buns with toppings as desired. 8 servings.
---
This is another recipe for chili cheese hot dogs that is made in refrigerated crescent roll dough.
Chili Cheese Crescent Hot Dog Bake
8 hot dogs
8 slices American cheese or ¾ cup shredded chees
1 can refrigerated crescent dough sheet (can use perforated and pinch seams)
1-2 cans (15.5 oz) chili (depending on how much chili you like)
3 Tbsp. butter, melted
1-2 cloves garlic, minced
fresh parsley for garnish
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Rinse hot dogs and pat dry. Open the can of crescent dough and roll out dough. Cut the dough into 8 equal squares. Roll one slice of cheese around one hot dog. Roll one square of crescent dough around the cheese/hot dog. Repeat for all eight hot dogs. Gently press the seams of the crescent dough together. Melt butter and then add minced garlic. Place hot dogs in baking pan. Brush top of dough with garlic butter. Save remaining garlic butter. Cover with foil and bake for about 25 minutes. Remove foil, add chili around the base of the hotdogs. Continue baking uncovered for about 15 minutes or until tops of the dough are golden brown and cooked. Brush remaining garlic butter on top of dough. 8 servings.
---
Foil packs are easy to make a meal in a jiffy. You can make hot dogs and potatoes for camping or a fun grilled meal. If you are using raw red potatoes you might want to partially precook the potatoes so they get done. This recipe can be doubled for more servings.
BBQ Hot Dog & Potato Packs
1 package (20 ounces) refrigerated red potato wedges (about 2 ½-3 cups)
4 hot dogs
1 small onion, cut into wedges
¼ cup shredded cheddar cheese
¼-1/2 cup barbecue sauce (depends on personal taste)
Spray with cooking spray to prevent potatoes from sticking to foil. Divide potato wedges among four pieces of heavy-duty foil (about 18 inch square). Top each with a hot dog, onion wedge and shredded cheese. Drizzle with barbecue sauce. Fold foil around mixture, sealing tightly. Grill covered, over medium heat 10-15 minutes or until potatoes are tender and hot dogs are heated through. Open foil package carefully to allow steam to escape. Makes 4 servings.
---
This rhubarb beverage recipe was left out of my last column. It is delicious and thirst quenching and a good way to use extra rhubarb.
Rhubarb Lemonade concentrate
8 cups rhubarb, fresh or frozen
3 cups sugar
3 Tbsp. grated lemon rind (3-4 lemons)
1 ½ cup lemon juice-fresh squeezed if possible
In a large saucepan, stir together rhubarb sugar, and lemon rind; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, simmer, stirring until sugar is dissolved and rhubarb breaks up in about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and strain through fine sieve, pressing out liquids. Stir in lemon juice into syrup. Let cool. Store in refrigerator in covered container 2-3 weeks.
To serve: Add 3-4 parts water to 1 part syrup; serve over ice. Garnish with lemon slice.
For more refreshing beverage use ginger-ale or soda water in place of water.