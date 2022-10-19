Celebrate the flavors of fall with a delicious sugar cookie crust, cream cheese frosting, toasted pecans and a drizzle of caramel. You can use lemon juice and water instead of club soda to prevent apples from browning.
Caramel Apple Fruit Pizza
Sugar Cookie Crust
¼ cup butter
¼ cup shortening
¾ cup granulated sugar
1 egg
½ tsp. vanilla
½ tsp. salt
½ tsp. baking powder
1 ¼ cups flour
Caramel Apple Fruit Topping
2 large apples, diced (about 2 cups)
1 ½ cups club soda water
½ cup chopped pecans, toasted
½ cup caramel sauce
Cream Cheese Frosting
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
¼ cup butter, softened
1 cup powdered sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
1 Tbsp. half and half, if necessary to spread
Crust: Beat butter with shortening. Add sugar and cream 2-3 minutes until light and fluffy in texture. Mix in egg and vanilla, then baking powder, salt and flour. Press dough into greased 9-inch springform pan or pizza pan. Bake at 375 degrees for 15-17 minutes.
Cream cheese frosting: Beat the cream cheese until smooth. Beat in the softened butter. Mix in powdered sugar. Add vanilla and half and half if necessary.
tsp. Put the diced apples in club soda water immediately after dicing them. Soak for about 3 minutes and then drain water. Spread the prepared cream cheese frosting on cooled sugar cookie crust. Top with diced apples, sprinkle with chopped pecans and drizzle with caramel sauce over the top.
12 servings.
You can make a seasonal Halloween party punch using black cherry and orange flavor drink mix.
Party Punch
2 packages unsweetened drink mix (Kool-Aid)
2 cups sugar
4 cups water
1 large can pineapple juice
2 liter bottle ginger ale or lemon-lime soda
Bring sugar and water to a boil. Add drink mix, cool. Stir in pineapple juice. Freeze to make a slush. Just before serving, pour into punch bowl. Add soda.
These cookies are a good use of extra candy corn. They are soft and chewy and perfect for a Halloween cookie.
Candy Corn Cake Mix Cookies
1 box yellow cake mix
½ vegetable oil
2 eggs, room temperature
1 cup candy corn
optional-Halloween sprinkles
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line pans with parchment paper. Combine cake mix, oil and eggs. Stir in candy corn. Refrigerate so dough is easy to handle. Drop by heaping Tbsp., 2 inches apart. Make sure no candy corn shows as it will make a sticky mess. To decorate you could put Halloween sprinkles on cookies before baking. Bake 9-11 minutes until edge is lightly browned. Cool on cookie sheet 5-10 minutes. Store in airtight container up to 5 days.
Harvest Caramel Corn is another great fall snack that is yummy and easy to make. It’s better eaten the day you make it, but it can be stored up to a week iin an airtight container. This recipe does not need to be baked in the oven for the caramel to harden so the caramel coating is softer.
Harvest Caramel Corn
10 cups popped popcorn
salt to taste
1 cup butter
1 cup light brown sugar
2 tsp. vanilla
½ tsp. baking soda
Mini Rolos or regular Rolos
M & M Candy (brown, yellow, red and orange)
Pretzel M & M’s (brown, yellow, red and orange)
Measure 10 cups popcorn-make sure you remove all the un-popped kernels. Salt liberally. Put popcorn in a large bowl or roaster. Melt 1 cup butter in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Add 1 cup brown sugar and stir until throughly mixed. Stirring continuously, bring the butter and sugar mixture to a low boil. When it reaches a boil, allow to cook for 4 minutes without stirring. Add the vanilla and stir for one more minute. Take the caramel mixture off the heat and immediately add the baking soda. Stir the mixture as the caramel will change colors and foam up making it smother so it’s easier to coat the popcorn. Slowly pour about a third of the caramel mixture over popcorn. Gently fold the mixture with popcorn. Continue to add caramel mixture a bit at a time, stirring after each addition. The popcorn should be completely coated. Pour onto a cookie sheet covered with parchment paper. Let popcorn cool slightly before you sprinkle with the candy mix-ins. Yield 12 cups.