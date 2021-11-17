Thanksgiving will be celebrated next week. If you are hosting, I hope you have your menu and time schedule all worked out so you can enjoy the day. Our family takes turns hosting, and this year it’s my turn so I have been collecting recipes I will prepare.
The turkey is the centerpiece for most Thanksgiving meals. It’s suggested you buy 1 ½ pounds per person if you want leftovers. That means for six people you would buy a 10-pound turkey. If you buy a frozen turkey you need to allow one day in the refrigerator to thaw for every 5 pounds. Set it on a tray to collect liquid as it thaws. This recipe has an herb butter mixture to cover the turkey so you do not need to brine or baste. You can decide which herbs you like and the apple and onion add flavor. The turkey is super juicy, golden brown and tasty.
Easy, No Fuss Thanksgiving Turkey
12-20 pound turkey
1 onion
1 lemon
1 apple
.75 ounce containers fresh rosemary, thyme and sage
For the herb butter:
1 cup butter, room temperature
1 teaspoon black pepper
6-8 cloves garlic
fresh chopped herbs from above-1 tablespoon rosemary & thyme
1/2 tablespoon sage
Remove turkey from refrigerator 1 hour before roasting to let it come to room temp. Remove turkey from packaging; take out the neck and giblets. Pat dry with paper towels. Season the cavity of the turkey with salt and pepper. Stuff with quartered lemon, onion and apple and leftover herbs. Make the herb butter. Loosen the skin above the breast and smooth a few tablespoons of the herb butter underneath. Tuck wings under the body and place on roasting rack. Put herb butter in microwave to soften and brush on the outside of the turkey, legs and wings. Roast at 325 degrees for about 13-15 minutes per pound or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees. Once the skin gets golden brown, tent with a large piece of tinfoil. The turkey will continue cooking to reach 165 degrees as you allow the turkey to rest 20-30 minutes before carving. 16 servings.
---
This cranberry sauce is quick and easy to make using simple ingredients and not a lot of heavy spices. It tastes yummy if you like cranberries. You can control the flavor so if you like a more tart sauce only use ½ cup sugar.
Easy Homemade Cranberry Sauce
1 cup sugar
½ cup water
½ cup fresh orange juice
12 ounces fresh or frozen cranberries
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
Bring sugar, water and orange juice to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add cranberries. Bring to a simmer and cook stirring occasionally for about 10-15 minutes, until sauce thickens. The sauce will continue to thicken as it cools.Remove from heat and allow to cool completely. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Makes 2 ¼ cups.
---
I often use Stove Top dressing, but will add a new recipe this year. It seems simple and quick. You can cut a loaf of heavier white bread into ½ inch cubes and dry out for 2-3 days of you can buy dried bread cubes. The stuffing can be made ahead of time to allow flavors to develop. To make 1 day ahead of time, prepare as directed but don’t bake it. Store in covered casserole dish or ziplock bag in the refrigerator. To prepare on Thanksgiving, remove the stuffing from the refrigerator and allow to sit about 30 minutes to get to room temperature.
Best Thanksgiving Stuffing
1 loaf hearty white bread
½ yellow onion
1 medium carrot
3-4 stalks celery
½ pound ground sausage (like Jimmy Dean)
¾ cup butter
¼ cup finely minced fresh parsley
3 teaspoons finely minced fresh sage
2-2 ½ cups chicken broth
salt and pepper
Brown sausage, breaking it into small pieces and drain excess grease. Finely dice the onion and celery. Grate the carrot and squeeze out liquid. Mince parsley and sage. Pour the dried bread cubes into large bowl. Sprinkle with fresh parsley and add the drained sausage. Toss to combine. In a large pan melt the butter on medium heat. Add the onion and celery and cook for 2-3 minutes until translucent. Add carrots and cook 2 more minutes. Add sage allowing to wilt and release flavors. Pour veggies into bread and sausage and toss to coat. Start with adding1 ½ cup chicken broth and drizzle it very slowly all over the bread mixture, stirring gently so it doesn’t get soggy in some spots. The stuffing should be lightly moistened, but not overly wet. Season with salt and pepper. Pour stuffing into greased 9×13 pan or casserole dish, Cover with tinfoil. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake an additional 10-15 minutes.
12 servings.
---
This simple holiday party punch is perfect to serve for Thanksgiving. It only uses 4 ingredients that combine for a great taste. The only thing wrong is that it’s red and if you spill punch, the stain is often difficult to remove.
Holiday Party Punch
4 cups Hawaiian Punch
2 cups pineapple juice
2 cups cranberry juice
2 cups ginger ale
Serve over ice and garnish with orange slices and fresh cranberries.
10-12 servings.