This is a favorite time of year with all the fresh garden produce available from our garden and area farmers markets. I could easily have a complete meal with several vegetable sides
---
Local fresh homegrown sweet corn is a treat for me. I found a new way to cook sweet corn that is easy and delicious. It sounds kind of crazy to add lemon juice and sugar to the cooking water. The corn doesn’t get overcooked and it seems to adds extra sweetness to the corn and you don’t taste the lemon juice.
There was a story on WCCO-TV a couple weeks ago about Millerville, a small town by Alexandria that makes homemade butter. We decided to check it out when we were at our cabin last week. I’m looking forward to using this butter on lots of sweet corn the next couple weeks.
Easy Corn on the Cob
2 teaspoons sugar
1 tablespoon lemon juice
6 large corn on cob, husked and silk removed
Fill a large pot with ¾ full of water. Bring to a boil. Stir in sugar and lemon juice, dissolving the sugar. Place corn into boiling water. Cover the pot and bring water back to boiling. Turn off the heat and let corn cook in hot water until tender, about 10 minutes.
---
If you have lots of cucumbers, this recipe is a great solution to use them for a side dish that is super easy and delicious. The spices make a dressing with a mild flavor that you could make up ahead and have ready to make the cucumber salad. It’s best to use young cucumbers that are smaller as the large ones have more water which makes the dressing soupy. You can get rid of some of the water content by allowing to drain for an hour.
Cucumber Salad with Mayonnaise and Sour Cream
4 medium cucumbers
1 ½ cup sour cream
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 teaspoon minced garlic
2 teaspoons sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoons white vinegar
½ teaspoon dill seed
Slice cucumbers thinly into a large bowl. In a small mixing bowl stir together remaining ingredients. Pour over cucumbers and toss lightly. Sprinkle with additional dill weed if desired. Firm cukes will last 2-3 days in the refrigerator, but you might have to drain excess liquid to serve. 10 servings.
---
You can make your own Pico de Gallo Salsa using fresh chopped tomatoes, onion, jalapeño, cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice. Roma tomatoes work best as they are less juicy. If you use other tomatoes, squeeze out some of the seeds and juice. White onion has more flavor and purple adds color and a milder flavor. Leave the seeds in the jalapeño if you like more heat in the salsa. Use the salsa for tacos, enchiladas or as a dip for tortilla or corn chips.
Easy Pico de Gallo Salsa
4 Roma tomatoes, divided and strained of any juice
½ cup diced purple or white onion
1 jalapeño, seeded and finely diced
2 tablespoons freshly chopped cilantro
1 teaspoon salt
juice from ½ lime
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and stir to combine. Keep covered and store in the refrigerator for a week. Makes 2 cups.
This is another good side dish that uses zucchini and summer squash
Baked Zucchini Squash Casserole
2 pounds zucchini, cut into ½ inch circles
2 pounds yellow squash, cut into ½ inch circles
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons all purpose flour
1 ½ cups heavy cream
2 teaspoons garlic, minced
½ cup Parmesan cheese, grated
¼ teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
1 pinch red pepper flakes
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add zucchini and summer squash and cook about 10 minutes until tender. Drain and arrange in a 3 quart casserole dish. Set aside. In another large pan, melt butter over medium heat. Whisk in flour to thicken. Stir in garlic and Parmesan cheese. Season with salt, pepper and pepper flakes. Pour creamy, cheesy mixture over zucchini and bake 15-20 minutes until center is bubbly. Makes 8 servings.