Everyone celebrating St. Patrick’s Day should know how to make green beer. If you add green coloring to beer in a large mug, you lose the foam when mixing it. Instead you should pour a little beer in a glass/mug — holding in a slight angle — add a drop or two of the food coloring and give it a light stir; then continue to fill the glass as you normally do. The beer and coloring will mix without being stirred.

---

— Bev Barrett is a former home economics teacher and Litchfield resident. Her Baking with Bev column appears in the Independent Review every other week.

Tags