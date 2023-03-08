Everyone celebrating St. Patrick’s Day should know how to make green beer. If you add green coloring to beer in a large mug, you lose the foam when mixing it. Instead you should pour a little beer in a glass/mug — holding in a slight angle — add a drop or two of the food coloring and give it a light stir; then continue to fill the glass as you normally do. The beer and coloring will mix without being stirred.
Corned beef is a salted, cured cut of brisket — a tough cut of beef. It’s made tender by slow curing of the beef in a pickling brine that gives it a deep pink hue and distinct flavor. The corned beef you purchase in the grocery store is already brined and seasoned. You can brine your own brisket for a fantastic flavor. Doing it yourself is a great way to avoid the nitrates in store bought. It needs to be refrigerated for 5-7 days so start now.
1 tablespoon black peppercorns, cracked
3-1/2 to 4-1/2 pound beef brisket
Spear about 30 times on both sides with a metal fork or skewer. Rub sides liberally with salt mixture. Place in plastic bag and remove air. Refrigerate for 5-7 days, turning once a day to distribute brine.
You can cook your corned beef fast or slow, but either way you will get delicious, tender, fall apart beef. Tossing ingredients into a slow cooker or instant pot makes a simple meal. It takes 5-10 minutes to prep and 5-6 hours on high or 10-12 hours on low in a slow cooker or 1 hour 30 minutes in an instant pot.
Crockpot Corned Beef and Cabbage (Or Instant Pot)
3 carrots, peeled and cut into 3 inch pieces
1 yellow onion, peeled and quartered
½ pound small potatoes, halved
1 corned beef brisket (about 3-4 pounds) plus pickling spice packet
2-8 to 12 ounce beers (or 16 ounces cold water or beef broth)
½ head cabbage, cut into 1 ½ inch wedges
3-4 tablespoons prepared horseradish to taste
To cook in the slow cooker:
In a 5-to-6 quart slow cooker, place the carrots, onion and potatoes. Place corned beef fat side up, on top of the vegetables and sprinkle with the pickling spice. Pour the beer over the vegetables and brisket. Sprinkle with sprigs of fresh thyme. Cover and cook on high 5-6 hours or 10-12 on low until tender.
Arrange cabbage over corned beef, cover and continue cooking until cabbage is tender, 45 minutes to 1 hour (1-1/2 to 2 hours on low). Thinly slice the corned beef against the grain and serve with vegetables and cooking liquid with horseradish sauce.
To cook in an instant pot:
Cut corned beef into 2-3 chunks so it cooks faster and more evenly. Add to the insert of 6 quart Instant pot with fat cup up. Layer with onion, spices, thyme and beer. Cook on high pressure for 90 minutes then do quick release. Add potatoes, carrots and cabbage to insert. Close and set to high pressure for another 5 minutes. Natural release for 5 minutes. Cut and serve with horseradish sauce.
Mix sour cream and prepared horseradish together in small bowl. Refrigerate up to 1 week.
Green color is associated for St. Patrick’s Day foods and this pistachio-flavored cake is perfect for dessert. The cake tastes homemade, but you start with a boxed mix and instant pistachio pudding. It can be baked in a bundt pan or a layer pan.
15.25 ounce box vanilla cake mix (or white/yellow cake)
3.4 ounce box instant pistachio pudding
green food coloring(6-8 drops)
3.4 ounce box instant pistachio pudding
8 ounce tub of frozen topping (Cool Whip), thawed
To make the cake: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9X 13 inch baking dish with nonstick spray. In a medium bowl combine dry cake mix with the dry instant pistachio pudding and mix those together until combined. Add the eggs, oil, and milk. Stir until just combined. Stir in about 6-8 drops of green food coloring until fully mixed. Pour into prepared pan. Bake 25-30 minutes. Allow to cool before frosting.
Frosting: Pour pudding mix into bowl. Add ½ cup cold milk. Stir to combine. Fold in thawed topping. Add a few drops green food coloring. Spread on cooled cake. Cake needs to be refrigerated.
— Bev Barrett is a former home economics teacher and Litchfield resident. Her Baking with Bev column appears in the Independent Review every other week.