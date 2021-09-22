School lunches have changed though the years. It seems students have always complained about the food, but I remember when I was in school as a student and teacher that there were some favorite meals. Some of these recipes aren’t made now because they would cost too much or take too much time to prepare. I’ve collected a few of the favorite lunchroom recipes from the past. They have been cut down in size to be used for family meals.
—
Pizza burgers were a favorite and this recipe is close to the taste of this popular meal. I remember some of the pizza burger recipes I had used ground up bologna instead of Spam.
School Days Pizza Burgers
½ pound ground beef
½ pound ground sausage
12 ounces Spam
1 teaspoon sage
1 teaspoon oregano
1 teaspoon parsley
2-3 cups spaghetti sauce
½ pound cheddar cheese, grated
½ pound American cheese, grated
8-10 buns
Grate the Spam. Brown the ground beef and sausage and let cool. Mix remaining ingredients, except buns. Separate the buns on baking pan and spread pizza topping on each. Bake in 375 degree oven for 20 minutes until cheese is melted and bread browned. 8-10 servings.
—
The original recipe was enough to make 100 servings so it has been reduced for a realistic amount. Kitchen Bouquet is the secret ingredient that gives color and flavor. The gravy is a favorite served over mashed potatoes.
Hamburger Gravy
2 pounds ground beef
2 ¼ cups water
2 ¼ tablespoon beef base (not beef bouillon)
¼ teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon Kitchen Bouquet
3 ½ tablespoons cornstarch mixed with ¼ cup water
Brown ground beef. Add water, beef base, pepper and Kitchen Bouquet. Mix the cornstarch with water until dissolved and add to the ground beef. Continue cooking until gravy is thickened.
—
This recipe was a favorite but the recipe had to be removed due to children with peanut allergies. It was a good recipe to make using the government commodity peanut butter.
School Peanut Butter Bars
1 cup butter, softened
1 ¼ cup peanut butter
1 1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 ¼ cup brown sugar, packed
3 eggs at room temperature
1 teaspoon baking soda
½-1 teaspoon salt
2 ½ cups flour, sifted
1 teaspoon vanilla
Icing: 1 cup powdered sugar
¼ cup peanut butter, melted
milk-amount depends on desired thickness of glaze-start with a couple tablespoons
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and prepare a jelly roll baking pan. Melt together butter and peanut butter. Set aside to cool to room temperature. In a large bowl, mix together the sugars. Whisk in one egg at a time until combined. Add in vanilla. Whisk in peanut butter mixture until combined. Sift in flour, salt and baking soda; mix until flour disappears. Pour into prepared pan and bake 30-35 minutes-it won’t look quite done-but it will set up as it cools. Mix together frosting and spread over cooled peanut butter bars. Cut into 24 squares.
---
Lunch Lady Frosted Brownies
1 cup butter, melted
½ cup cocoa
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups sugar
4 eggs
4 teaspoons vanilla
1 cup chopped nuts (optional)
Frosting: ¼ cup butter, softened
¼ cup milk
¼ cup cocoa
3 cups powdered sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9X13 baking pan. Melt butter and pour into a mixing bowl, add cocoa and beat with an electric mixer until smooth. Add flour and sugar and beat together. Add egg and vanilla (and nits if using) . Mix until just combined. Do Not Over mix. Pour into greased 9×13 baking pan. Batter will be thick. Bake 20-25 minute. Combine the ingredients for the frosting in a mixing bowl and beat until smooth. Wait only 10-15 minutes to frost brownies when still warm so the brownie absorbs the frosting. 24 brownies.