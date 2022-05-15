I've been rearranging my columns that I saved in three-ring binders. I've arranged some by months and some by topic. I didn't know I'd still be writing a column I started in September 2000. I have shared over 1,000 recipes, often with stories and comments. My biggest challenge is to select column subjects that are timely and practical that readers would actually make.
I'm still having sticker shock when I am grocery shopping. I'm not used to the higher prices and end up buying the things on sale that I have on my list and do less impulse shopping.
I've included some of my favorite sauce mix recipes this week that are easy to make at home and taste so much better than purchased. Some might be more expensive than ready made, but I think the taste is worth the extra effort. You can make a master list of the ingredients you need and it's easy to make several sauces at a time.
---
This BBQ sauce is easy to make, takes only minutes to make and is cost effective as you probably have ingredients to make the sauce. It's a basic recipe that you can adjust the recipe depending if you want it more vinegary, sweeter or spicy to compliment beef or chicken.
Easy Homemade BBQ Sauce
1 1/2 cups ketchup
3 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
1/3 cup honey
3 cloves crushed garlic
1 cup diced onions
2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp. cumin
1-2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
In a small saucepan over medium heat brown diced onions in vegetable oil until they are translucent. Stir in all other ingredients, reduce heat down to simmer. Cover pot and allow sauce to simmer 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Allow sauce to cool before you ladle into a pint jar. Store in refrigerator. 10 servings.
---
This recipe for honey mustard sauce uses only 4 ingredients that taste like the perfect ratio. It is easy to double the recipe that you can use as a dipping sauce for chicken strips or a sandwich spread. It's ready in 2 minutes but best if refrigerated for at least 30 minutes.
Honey Mustard Sauce
1/3 cup mayonnaise
1 ½ Tbsp. yellow mustard
1 ½ Tbsp. honey
optional-½ tsp. garlic powder
Combine all ingredients in a small bowl and mix well. You can keep in the refrigerator in a container with a tight fitting lid for about 2 weeks.
---
Blue cheese dressing is a favorite for me used for dips, dressing for wings, veggies or salad. The sharp flavor of the blue cheese is complimented with the creamy dressing.
Blue Cheese Dressing
½ cup sour cream
1/3 cup mayonnaise
1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
½ tsp. garlic powdered
1/3 cup blue cheese, finely crumbled, divided
4-6 Tbsp. milk or buttermilk
salt and pepper to taste
optional-1 Tbsp. fresh chives
Combine sour cream, mayonnaise, lemon juice, garlic powder and half of the blue cheese in a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth. Stir in remaining blue cheese and chives if using. Add milk a little at a time to reach desired consistency, Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving. Store in the refrigerator up to 1 week. Makes 1 cup.
---
Easy Homemade Alfredo sauce can be made from scratch in 10 minutes with 4 ingredients. It's great for pasta or casserole dishes. This simple and delicious recipe uses fresh Parmesan cheese for great taste.
Easy Homemade Alfredo Sauce
4 Tbsp. butter
1 cup heavy cream
1 tsp. garlic, minced
1 ½ cup fresh parmesan cheese, grated
In large pan over medium low heat, melt butter. Add garlic and stir. Add heavy cream and whisk to combine. Allow to simmer, whisking occasionally, for 6-7 minutes. Add Parmesan cheese and whisk continuously until the cheese is melted. Add cooked past or use in another recipe. Makes 4 servings.
---
This isn't a sauce recipe, but it's a good recipe to have on hand when you need bread crumbs. It's a good way to use stale bread or reduced price day old bread. It's perfect to bread chicken or pork chops.
Italian Seasoned Bread Crumbs
1 cup ground stale bread crumbs
½ tsp. parsley flakes
½ tsp. garlic powdered
1/2 tsp. onion powdered
1/2 tsp. salt
¼ tsp. oregano
Grind the bread crumbs. Mix in the spices and store in airtight container.