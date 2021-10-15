I was going to share seasonal recipes for Halloween, but when looking I only found recipes of food altered to look like disgusting body parts. Instead I changed my focus to share seasonal fall recipes that I would actually make.
---
Pumpkin French toast is a good weekend recipe that taste's like having pumpkin pie for breakfast. Pumpkin puree is canned pumpkin
Pumpkin French Toast
4 eggs
2/3 cup milk
½ cup pumpkin puree
1 ½ tsp. vanilla extract
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
12 slices thick bread like Texas toast
Set a large non-stick skillet over medium heat, add a small amount of butter and melt. In a rectangle baking dish, whisk together the eggs, milk, pumpkin puree, vanilla, cinnamon and pumpkin pie spice. Dip the bread into the mixture, flip sides and then place in hot skillet. Cook until each side is golden brown, about 2-3 minutes on each side. Repeat with remaining ingredients, serve hot with whipped pumpkin butter and more maple syrup. 12 slices.
---
The whipped pumpkin butter made with maple syrup works good on waffles, pancakes or french toast. Use honey in the whipped butter when using on toast and rolls.
Whipped Pumpkin Butter
½ cup butter
1/3 cup pumpkin puree
3 Tbsp. maple syrup or honey
1 tsp. vanilla extract
½ tsp. cinnamon
½ tsp. pumpkin pie spice
In a small mixing bowl, add the softened butter and beat with a hand mixer for 2 minutes or until light and fluffy. Add the pumpkin puree, maple syrup or honey, vanilla, cinnamon, and pumpkin pie spice. Beat for an additional minute or until fluffy. Store in air-tight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks.
---
You can make a quick, appealing, colorful fall drink. It's made with orange gelatin and apple juice and tastes great on a cool autumn night.
Hot Witches' Brew
3 cups boiling water
1 package (6 ounces) orange flavored gelatin
1 quart (4 cups) boiling apple juice
8 cinnamon sticks
Add boiling water gradually to gelatin mix in large bowl; stir 2 minutes until completely dissolved. Stir in boiling apple juice. Serve in mugs with cinnamon sticks. 5 servings.
---
If you like caramel apples this recipe is perfect for a fall treat. It's best served when made, so the caramel doesn't harden. Use a firm, slightly tart apple like Granny Smith, Honeycrisp or Fuji. To prevent apples from getting brown; add 1-2 Tbsp. lemon juice to a bowl of water that covers apples. Caramel topping and marshmallow cream can be used, but will be more runny, and messy to eat. Nachos look even more impressive if you use both red and green apples.
Caramel Apple Nachos
30 large marshmallows
5 Tbsp. butter
35 caramels or 1 bag caramel bits
1 Tbsp. water
4-5 apples
assorted toppings-chopped nuts, crushed candy bars, seasonal sprinkles
Melt the marshmallows and butter in a saucepan over low heat. Stir periodically until completely melted and smooth. Combine the caramels and water in a bowl and microwave until melted. Melt in 45 second intervals and stir each time until caramel is melted. Remove apples from lemon water and dry before arranging the sliced apples on a plate. Drizzle the caramel and marshmallow mixture over them. Add any additional toppings and serve immediately. Serves 10 as appetizers.
---
This easy candy corn colored dessert is perfect for a seasonal treat. It's made with vanilla pudding, orange gelatin and cool whip. It looks nice in a tall parfait type clear glass so you can see the layers.
Jell-o Candy Corn Cups
1 package (3.4 ounce) vanilla flavor instant pudding
1 ¾ cups cool whip
1 cup boiling water
1 package (3 ounce) orange flavor gelatin
1 cup cold water
1 ½ cup thawed cool whip
24 candy corn pieces (about ¾ cup)
Beat pudding mix and milk with whisk 2 minutes. Spoon into 6 dessert dishes. Refrigerate.. Add boiling water to gelatin in medium bowl; stir until completely dissolved. Stir in cold water. Refrigerate 20 minutes until thickened but not firm. Spoon gelatin over pudding layers in dessert dishes. Refrigerate 1 hour or until firm. Top with cool whip and candy. 6 servings