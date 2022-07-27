I’ve been busy judging 4-H projects at area county fairs. Judging is based 50% on the project and 50% on the interview. The 4-H’er brings a picture of the food to leave for display and a recipe. Often they bring a sample of the recipe for the judge to taste. I’m including a couple new recipes to me that I will be making.
---
You probably have a favorite refrigerator pickle recipe that you use. This recipe will be my new favorite as it is delicious and can be eaten the day you make it. It was entered in general foods and nutrition as it wasn’t processed for the food preservation category. I got to open the jar and sample a pickle. The pickle was very crisp and I think that happens when the pickles are put in ice water. The recipe can be doubled or tripled. I think I like it because it did not have peppers, but you can layer slices of yellow, green or red pepper with the onion. I can’t wait until my cucumbers start producing so I can make a couple batches.
Grandma’s Refrigerator Pickles
12 pickling cucumbers
¼ cup pickling salt
2 cups cold water
ice cubes
Mix the salt with the water.
Cut the cucumbers in slices. Pour the salt water brine over the cucumbers in a large bowl. Press cucumber in salt mixture. Add the ice cubes on top. Cover and let sit for one or two hours.
Brine
1 ½ cups sugar
1 cup white vinegar
1 tsp. celery seed
1-2 tsp. Dill seed
Fresh dill weed
White or yellow onions
Drain cucumbers. Layer with fresh dill, onion and brine; repeat layers. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours before serving. This stays fresh in the refrigerator for up to 3 months.
---
The young gentleman that brought this timely recipe said he’d probably add more graham cracker to the recipe. It is quick and easy to make a favorite sweet treat where you don’t have to stand over glowing embers to make a S’more.
Smores Fudge
1 1/3 c semisweet chocolate chips
2/3 cup sweetened condensed milk
1 tsp. vanilla
1 1/3 cup mini marshmallows
2 whole graham crackers, broken in pieces
Line 8 inch square pan with foil & coat with cooking spray. In heavy saucepan melt the chocolate chips and milk over low heat, until smooth. Remove from heat. Cool for 2 minutes. Stir in vanilla. Fold in marshmallows and graham crackers. Pour into prepared pan and refrigerate for an hour. Lift out of pan and remove foil. Cut into pieces.
---
Everyone probably has a favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe and I often get to taste several different ones at each fair. This recipe is fantastic, chewy and thick. It has a slightly chewy exterior and a soft buttery inside. It’s best to refrigerate dough overnight so the cookies don’t spread when baking.
Big and Buttery Chocolate Chip Cookies
1 cup butter, softened
1 cup packed brown sugar
¾ cup sugar
2 large eggs, room temperature
1 ½ tsp. vanilla extract
2 2/3 cups all-purpose flour
1 ¼ tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. salt
12 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips
1-2 cups coarsely chopped walnuts or pecans, toasted
In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar until blended. Beat in eggs and vanilla. In a small bowl whisk the flour, baking soda and salt. Gradually beat in butter mixture. Stir is chocolate chips and nuts. Shape ¼ cupfuls of dough into balls. Flatten to ¾ inch thickness (2 ½ inch diameter) smoothing edges as necessary. Place in an airtight container, separating layers with waxed paper or parchment paper. Refrigerate, covered overnight. To bake, place dough portions 2 inches apart on lined baking sheet; let stand at room temperature 30 minutes before baking. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Bake 10-12 minutes until edges are golden brown and centers will be light. Cool on pans 2 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool.
Makes 24 cookies.
---
There is usually a deep fried cheese curd stand at every fair. They are the ultimate comfort food. You can make them at home with simple ingredients. Freeze the cheese curds before frying.
Deep Fried Cheese Curds
1 ¼ cup all-purpose flour, divided
1 pound cheese curds or cheddar cheese cubed
Oil for deep-fat frying
1 cup beer
Place ¼ cup flour in shallow dish. Add cheese curds, a few pieces at a time and turn to coat. In a deep fryer heat oil to 375 degrees. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk beer and remaining flour. Dip curds, a few at a time, into batter and fry 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. 12 servings.