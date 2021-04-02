I was asked to judge the McLeod Favorite Food show a couple weeks ago. It is one of my favorite 4-H projects to judge as it focus on correct table settings, planning a nutritious menu for a meal and actual preparation of the favorite food.
It was a successful event as the tables were safely spaced, the 4-Hers were scheduled 10 minutes apart, and everyone wore masks. It's our new normal way of doing things safely. I've selected a couple of the entries that I judged for 4-H members that ranged in age from kindergarten through 11th grade.
---
It was unusual that two of the members selected a recipe for chicken alfredo rollups. I've selected the one that included a flavorful homemade sauce.
Chicken Alfredo Rollups
Sauce:
1 cup chicken broth
2 cups heavy whipping cream
1 cup Parmesan cheese
2-3 cloves garlic, minced
2 Tbsp. garlic, minced
2 Tbsp. cornstarch
½ tsp. salt
½ tsp. pepper
8 basil leaves, chopped
1 Tbsp. parsley, chopped.
Sauce: Heat chicken broth until boiling. Reduce heat NS dd heavy whipping cream, cornstarch, garlic. Bring back to a soft boil and stir for 1 minute. Reduce heat adding Parmesan, salt and pepper. Let simmer for 10 minutes to thicken, incorporate flavors and set aside.
Rollups:
10 lasagna noodles
3 cup chicken, shredded
16 ounce cottage cheese
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. Italian seasoning
½ tsp. onion
½ tsp. garlic powder
2 cup Mozzarella, shredded
1 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded
Cook lasagna noodles to al dente. cook chicken and shred. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine shredded chicken, cottage cheese, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning. Place approximately ¼ cup Alfredo sauce in bottom sauce in bottom of casserole dish, lat lasagna noodle out on flat surface and apply approximately 3 ounce of chicken mixture to noodle, leaving last 1/3 of noodle bare. Top chicken mixture with 1-2 Tbsp. of Alfredo sauce. Roll noodle toward bare end, place rollups in casserole dish. Pour remaining Alfredo sauce over top of noodles. Top wit parmesan and mozzarella. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 20 minutes Remove foil and bake for another 10 minutes.
---
This recipe was a good, nutritious choice and looked delicious. I'm anxious to try this recipe when peppers are in season.
Southwest Stuffed Peppers
1 pound lean ground beef
1 cup cooked brown rice
1 cup yellow onion, chopped
1 large garlic clove, chopped
6 whole peppers-2 green, 2 red, 2 yellow
14.5 ounce can fire roasted tomatoes
1 cup yellow corn fresh or thawed frozen
1 cup black beans, drained and rinsed
2 Tbsp. chili powder
2 tsp. ground cumin
1 tsp. salt
½ tsp. pepper
½ cup grated Mexican blend cheese
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Slice tops off peppers. Remove seeds and veins. Remove the stems from the top and chop rest up to use in the filling. Place peppers in baking dish. Add 1/3 cup water. Cover with plastic wrap and cook in microwave on high for about 3 minutes or until lightly soft. Discard remaining water from baking dish. In large skillet, brown ground beef over medium high heat. Drain fat if any. Add chopped onion, the chopped pepper from tops, and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Sauté until onions and peppers are soft. Add tomatoes, cooked rice, corn and beans. Add chili powder and cumin. Using a large spoon, divide beef mixture into the peppers. Bake uncovered for 25-30 minutes until filling is heated through and peppers are tender. Top with cheese. Put back in oven for 5 minutes and serve with your favorite toppings like sour cream, avocado and salsa.
---
One of the younger members made an appropriate simple fresh fruit salsa and homemade tortilla chips. It's a good snack with the colorful fresh fruit.
Fresh Fruit Salsa & Tortilla Crisps
4 strawberries
½ banana
1 apple
1 kiwi
2 Tbsp. orange juice
2 Tbsp. sugar, divided
1 tsp. cinnamon
2-8 inch tortillas
Cooking spray
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine. Gently rub produce under cold water. Peel and core the kiwi. Dice the strawberries, kiwi, apple and banana. Mix orange juice and 1 tablespoon sugar and ¼ tsp. cinnamon. Toss with fruit. Chill. Cut each tortilla into 8 pieces. Arrange on a baking sheet. Lightly coat with cooking spry. Combine ¾ tsp. cinnamon and 1 Tbsp. sugar. Sprinkle over tortilla slices. Bake 6-8 minutes until slightly brown. Serve tortilla crisps with fruit salsa.