I’ve found more simple recipes for busy weeknight meals that are new to me. They are easy and you could even get your kids to help prepare the recipes. The recipes use convenience foods which can be expensive, but can be reasonable prices if you buy generic or buy ingredients when they are on sale.
This is a lazy way to make quick and easy pizza. It is so simple, even kids can make it as it only uses three ingredients. Buy two packages of garlic toast as you use half a jar of pizza sauce so you’re ready to make another batch.
Garlic Toast Pizza
Frozen garlic toast
Pizza sauce (1/2 jar)
shredded mozzarella cheese
Toppings of your choice
Bake garlic toast according to package directions and pull out about 2 minutes before finished. Top with pizza sauce, cheese and toppings of your choice. Use sauce sparingly so center doesn’t get soggy. Place back in oven on broil setting for 2-4 minutes until cheese is bubbly and brown.
Mini Chicken Pot Pies
2 cups frozen mixed vegetables (thawed)
1 cup chicken breast (can use a 10-12 ounce canned chicken)
10.5 ounce can condensed cream of chicken soup
tube of 8 flaky refrigerated biscuits
Preheat oven 375 degrees. Grease 8 slots in regular muffin tin. Cube chicken, add soup and mixed vegetables. Open tube of biscuits and flatten each biscuit to 5-6 inch rounds. Press biscuit in muffin pan, leaving the majority of dough at top where it will bake. Spoon generous amount of chicken mixture in each biscuit. Pull dough to center creating a concave bowl. Bake 20-25 minutes or until biscuit is golden brown. Cool 5 minutes and pop out of muffin pan.
Makes 8 mini pies.
This is an easy twist to a classic chili cheese hot dog. It is important that you use heated chili and that the hot dogs are warmed before wrapping so the dough gets done and doesn’t remain doughy.
Chili Cheese Dog Bake
1 can chili without beans heated
1 pizza refrigerated crust
4 cheddar cheese sticks
4 all beef hot dogs
1 tablespoons butter
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon parsley flakes
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a 9 inch square pan or 11 X7 pan. Unroll dough and cut into 4 strips. Cut cheese in half lengthwise. Place half on each side of hot dog. Wrap pizza dough around cheese and hot dog, overlapping slightly in center. Pour hot chili into dish and spread evenly. Place wrapped hot dog on top of the hot chili. Bake 15-20 minutes until dough is golden. Melt butter and stir in garlic and parsley flakes. Remove from oven and brush with butter. Serve immediately. 4 servings.
You can make this pizza for taco Tuesday. Use your favorite pizza crust and top with taco spiced ground beef, enchilada sauce, Mexican shredded cheese and favorite taco toppings. It’s on the table in under 30 minutes.
Taco Pizza
1 pizza crust
1 pound ground beef
¼ onion, chopped
1 cup chopped red and green pepper
2 tablespoons taco seasoning
10 ounce can enchilada sauce
1-2 cups Mexican shredded cheese
Toppings: chopped tomatoes, sliced olives, fresh cilantro
Serve with sour cream or guacamole
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Cook the ground beef with the onion and peppers until browned. Drain the grease and return to pan. Sprinkle with taco seasoning and stir in enchilada sauce. Spread the beef mixture over the prepared pizza crust and sprinkle with cheese. Bake 8-12 minutes or until crust is lightly browned and cheese is bubbly. Top the pizza with toppings and serve with sour cream or guacamole. 4 servings.
Your kids can’t have macaroni and cheese and peanut butter sandwiches every night so try making chicken nuggets, another favorite choice of kids. You can make homemade chicken nuggets that are flavorful and juicy because they are marinated in pickle juice and buttermilk for 1-4 hours.
Homemade Chicken Nuggets
1 ½ pound boneless skinless chicken breasts
¾ cup pickle juice
¾ cup buttermilk
10 dashes tabasco sauce
1 teaspoon kosher salt and black pepper
1 cup flour
½ teaspoon baking soda
I tablespoon onion powder
1 ½ teaspoons garlic powder
1 teaspoon paprika
3 egg whites & 1 tablespoon water
1 ½ cups unseasoned panko bread crumbs
Peanut or canola oil for frying
Cut the chicken breasts into bite-sized pieces. In a gallon sized Ziplock bag, combine the pickle juice and buttermilk and about 10 dashes of Tabasco sauce. Add the chicken and seal the bag, then refrigerated 1-4 hours.
When ready to cook, whisk together black pepper, Kosher salt, flour, soda, onion and garlic powder, and paprika in a shallow bowl. In another shallow bowl, whisk together the egg whites and water, Add the bread crumbs to a third shallow bowl. Begin heating about 2 inches of oil in a heavy pot. Place a handful of chicken pieces into the flour and toss to coat. Roll the chicken in egg whites, then roll to coat in the Panko. Repeat with remaining pieces. When oil reaches 350 degrees, place 1/3 of coated chicken pieces in pan and cook, stirring frequently until golden (about 3-5 minutes). Repeat with remaining chicken. Serves 6.