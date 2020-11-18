You might be having a pared down Thanksgiving celebration this year with just your immediate family and some close friends due to the pandemic.
The holiday can be just as special by setting a nice table and preparing traditional recipes. For a less stressful day, you can select recipes you can prepare ahead of time and limit the number of side dishes.
Green bean casserole is often served as a holiday casserole. This easy recipe uses refrigerated biscuits to form crusts that hold a classic mixture of the green beans, cream of mushroom soup, milk and cheese. It’s a fun way to enjoy an all time favorite.
Mini Green Bean Casseroles
4 cups cooked cut green beans
1 (10 1/2 ounce) can cream of mushroom soup
½ cup milk
1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese.
1 1/3 cup French Fried onions
32 ounce jumbo refrigerated buttermilk biscuit dough (16 biscuits)
Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Spray 16 large muffin pan cups (2 ½ inch) with vegetable cooking spray. Stir the green beans, soup, milk, 1 cup cheese and 2/3 cup french fried onions in a large bowl. Roll each biscuit into a 4-inch circle. Press the biscuit circles into the bottoms and up the side of the muffin-pan cups. Divide the green bean mixture among the biscuit cups. Bake for 20 minutes or until the biscuit cups are golden brown. Stir the remaining cheese and onions in a small bowl, Sprinkle over the green bean mixture. Bake for 5 minutes or until the cheese is melted. Let the minis cool in the pans on wire racks for 5 minutes.
16 servings.
I like a little gravy on my turkey and dressing. This no-fail recipe is fast and easy and makes 5 cups of delicious gravy.
Easy No-Fail Make Anytime Turkey Gravy
½ cup butter (can use hard margarine)
½ cup plus 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
½ tsp. black pepper
4 cups pan drippings (add chicken broth or water to make 4 cups if necessary)
Drain the pan drippings for the roasted turkey through a fine strainer. Let sit and remove any fat from the top of the drippings. Add chicken broth or water to make 4 cups if necessary. In medium saucepan, melt butter. Add in black pepper and 1/2 cup plus 3 tablespoons flour, stirring constantly whisking for about 3 minutes over low heat. Slowly add 4 cups turkey broth/drippings. Whisk constantly over medium low heat until bubbly and thickened (about 5 minutes). Keep gravy warm over a low heat setting until serving.
You can make twice baked potatoes for a smaller gathering. This fantastic make ahead recipe is similar to ones served in steakhouses. It is a basic recipe and allows for variations.
Make Ahead Twice Baked Potatoes
5 pounds large baking potatoes
½ cup butter, melted
1 cup milk or half and half
3 ounces cream cheese
2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. black pepper
4 ounces shredded sharp cheddar cheese (1 cup)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees, Wash potatoes and pat dry. Place potatoes, not touching, on a large baking sheet. You may need two baking sheets. Spray potatoes with non-stick cooking spray. Sprinkle outside of potatoes with a little salt. Bake 1 to 1 1/2 hours or until potatoes “give” when gently squeezed, indicating they are done. In a large mixing bowl, add butter, cream cheese, slat and pepper and mix well. With a serrated knife, cut baked potatoes in half lengthwise, being careful to leave skins unbroken. With large spoon, scoop out the inside of potatoes, leaving a thin layer of potato attached to the inside of the skin. Place potato skin shells, skin side down, on the baking sheet. Put scooped out potato in mixing bowl as you remove it and mix to combine with butter mixture, adding milk as needed to make potatoes the consistency of slightly stiff mashed potatoes. Spoon and press potato mixture into each half potato shell. Return filled shell to baking sheet. Sprinkle with shredded cheese and pat cheese to make it adhere to the potatoes.
To serve immediately: Return baking pan of potatoes to 350 degree oven and bake 15-25 minutes until potatoes are hot and cheese if melted.
To freeze for later use: Cover potatoes with plastic wrap and place baking sheet in freezer, leaving several hours until potatoes are completely frozen. Remove potatoes from freezer and wrap in resealable plastic sandwich bag. Place wrapped potatoes into one or more gallon resealable freezer bag. Store in freezer for up to 3 months.
To cook frozen potatoes: Preheat oven to 350 degree, Place on baking sheet and loosely cover with aluminum foil. Bake 45 minutes, uncover and bake 15 more minutes or until potatoes are hot. Don’t over bake. 12 servings per recipe.
These individual pies are easy to prepare and a great choice for dessert.
Mini Pumpkin Pies
½ cup milk
1/3 cup sugar
1 can canned pumpkin
1 egg
1 tsp. vanilla
1 (3 ½ ounce) box vanilla instant pudding mix
¼ tsp. each cinnamon, ground ginger and ground cloves
1 pastry for double crust pie
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Roll out pastry dough to ¼-inch thickness. Cut out 15 2 ½-inch circles from the dough. Push in to fit muffin cup. In a large bowl, beat together pumpkin, sugar, sugar, milk, egg and vanilla. Add the pudding mix and beat until blended and thickened, Add spices. Stir to combine. Fill pastry crusts evenly. Place in oven and bake for 30 minutes. Cool on rack.