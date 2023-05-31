It’s finally nice enough to enjoy some grilling. Why buy expensive packets of seasonings and sauces at the grocery store when you can make your own. You are able to personalize the recipe by adjusting spices if you want.
---
---
You can make an inexpensive tarter sauce if you need a some for a fish fry. This delicious easy recipe is creamy with a tangy flavor.
Homemade Tarter Sauce
1 cup mayonnaise
3 Tbsp.s minced dill pickles
2 tsp. lemon juice or white wine vinegar
1 tsp. Dijon mustard
1 Tbsp. minced fresh chives
1 Tbsp.s minced green onion
Kosher salt and pepper to taste
1 tsp. minced fresh parsley
Optional-1/4 tsp. hot sauce
Mix all ingredients at least 30 minutes before serving for flavors to blend. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week.
---
The cost of steak has come down a little, but it is still expensive to buy so you want to make sure they taste good. You can make them more tender and delicious by making this easy steak marinade.
Homemade Steak Marinade
3-5 pounds steak
½ cup canola or olive oil
1/3 cup soy sauce
1/3 cup fresh lemon juice or balsamic vinegar
¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
5 cloves garlic, minced or 1 ½ Tbsp. garlic powder
3 Tbsp. dried basil
1 ½ Tbsp.s dried parsley flakes
1 tsp. pepper
Kosher salt to taste
Combine in blender and blend on high until combined-about 30 seconds. Place steak in a Ziploc bag and marinate at least one hour. Now you are ready to prepare your steak on the grill.
---
You need five ingredients to make a steak seasoning that makes a good cut of steak taste even better.
Best Steak Seasoning
1 ½ tsp. minced dry onion
1 Tbsp. minced dry garlic
2 Tbsp. coarse sea salt
1 Tbsp. fresh ground black pepper from peppercorns
1 Tbsp. crushed red pepper flakes
Add all ingredients to bowl and stir. Place mix into spice jar. As you’re cooking, simply apply desired amount of seasoning mix on both sides of your steak.
---
This burger seasoning blend can be mixed and stored in an airtight container until you are ready to fry burgers. The recipe is easily doubled.
Burger Seasoning Blend
¼ cup salt
2 Tbsp.s paprika
2 Tbsp.s garlic powder
½ tsp. cumin
½ Tbsp. black pepper
1/2 Tbsp. dried basil
½ tsp. dried parsley
1 tsp. chili powder
1 Tbsp. onion powder
1 tsp. dry mustard
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix until well combined. Season both sides of the burger as you prepare it.
---
You might like to top your burger with a tasty sauce. It uses ingredients you probably have in your kitchen.
Best Burger Sauce
½ cup mayonnaise
4 tsp. Dijon mustard
¼ cup plus 2 Tbsp.s barbecue sauce
2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
¼ tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. pepper
½ tsp. crushed red pepper
Whisk in medium bowl. Refrigerate for 2 months.