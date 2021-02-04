Valentine's Day will be celebrated on Sunday this year. It was first a Christian festival honoring Saint Valentine. It gradually changed to a day to celebrate romantic love, and now we express affections by giving greeting cards (Valentines), flowers, and sweets. I'm sharing some easy recipes you might want to make for Valentine's treats.
Chocolate bombs make delicious hot chocolate. Usually they are made as shells, filled with hot cocoa mix, marshmallows and assorted sprinkles and each bomb can cost $3 to $5. Use a mini cupcake pan with liners to make these easy bombs. You can make a delicious, creamy homemade hot chocolate by tossing a bomb into a mug of warm milk.
Hot Chocolate Bombs
3 1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
14 ounce can sweetened condensed milk
½ cup heavy whipping cream
assorted toppings: sprinkles, marshmallows etc
Place chocolate chips in a large heat-safe bowl. Line mini-cupcake pan with liners. Set both aside. In a small saucepan over medium heat, whisk together the sweetened condensed milk and cream, stirring frequently to prevent scorching. Remove from heat when mixture just starts boiling. Immediately pour heated milk mixture over chocolate chips and stir vigorously with a spatula until smooth. Using a medium size cookie scoop (approximately 1½ Tbsp.), scoop chocolate ganache into cup cake pan liners. Decorate with marshmallows and sprinkles while chocolate is still soft. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Makes 36 pods.
To Make Hot Chocolate: Bring 6 ounces of milk just to a boil. Stir in chocolate bomb until completely dissolved. Add 2 bombs if you want your hot chocolate extra rich. Bombs can be kept in the refrigerator or at room temperature.
---
There are lots of recipes for snack mix that can be made for Valentines. This is a good one to make pretty Valentine's Day treats. The salty and sweet recipe is simple to make as it only has 6 ingredients. You can substitute different cereal and snacks for endless options.
Snack Mix
1 cup Cheerios
3 cups rice Chex
1 cup mini pretzels
½ cup salted peanuts
1 cup plain or peanut butter Valentine M &M's, divided
12 ounces almond bark or white chocolate
Pour cereal, pretzels, peanuts and half of the M&M's into a large bowl. Melt the almond bark or white chocolate in a microwave, stirring every 30 seconds. Pour over the other ingredients and gently fold it in with a rubber spatula until fully coated. Add the other half of the M&M's so they don't all melt from the hot chocolate. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spread out the mix to cool. Break into pieces once it has hardened and store in a Ziplock bag, Yield: 7 cups.
---
This pretty pink non-alcoholic punch is perfect for Valentine's Day. It uses a variety of juices for a nice blend of flavors. It makes a large punch bowl full for 20 servings so you could cut the recipe in half to make a smaller batch
Pink Champagne Mock-tail
2 quarts ginger ale
46 fluid ounce bottle cranberry juice
46 fluid ounces pineapple juice
12 fluid ounce can frozen orange juice concentrate
ice cubes
Combine ginger ale, cranberry juice, pineapple juice and orange juice concentrate in a large punch bowl. Stir in ice. Yield: 20 servings.
---
You can make a quick no bake Valentine dessert with four ingredients. It's called cloud cakes as it uses Little Debbie Cloud Cakes which are cheaper instead of Twinkies. You could also use angel food cake cubes for the base.
No Bake Strawberry Cloud Cake
12 Cloud Cakes (Twinkies)
1 container strawberry glaze or recipe below
1 container whipped cream
2 cups strawberries, chopped
In a 9x13 pan line the bottom of the pan with the cloud cakes. Spread half of the glaze over the cakes. Top with the chopped strawberries and top with rest of the glaze. Cover with whipped cream. Optional- Garnish with additional strawberries. 12 servings
Strawberry glaze:
1 cup sugar
3 Tbsp. cornstarch
1 cup water
1 tsp. red food coloring
3 Tbsp. strawberry Jello
Mix the cornstarch and sugar so there are no lumps in the cornstarch. Add water and cook in saucepan until very thick and translucent. Add red food coloring and dry Jello. Cool slightly before using the glaze on the strawberries.