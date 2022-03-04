St. Patrick's Day is a fun day we celebrate before the nicer days of spring come. It started out as a religious holiday, and over time it has become a celebration for the Irish culture. We associate green color with the day — with green shamrock symbols, green beverages and green food. One legend claims that wearing green makes you invisible to the mischievous leprechauns.
Serving green treats and meals on St Patrick's Day is traditional. I've limited this column to a couple of easy, green recipes to help you celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
---
Make a homemade green Shamrock shake. Its sweet, slightly minty flavor is a perfect treat made with simple ingredients; not a lot of additives and high fructose corn syrup. Top the shake with whipped cream and green sprinkles.
Simple St. Patrick's Day Shake
2 scoops vanilla ice cream
1 cup milk
¼ cup heavy whipping cream
1 tsp. mint extract (not peppermint)
7-8 drops green food coloring
Extra whipped cream for garnish
Green sprinkles for garnish
Inside a blender, add vanilla ice cream, milk, ¼ cup heavy whipping cream, mint extract, and green food coloring. Mix until well blended. Add more milk if necessary. Pour into a serving glass and garnish with prepared whipping cream and green sprinkles. 1 serving.
---
Popcorn is a fun snack and this simple recipe is fun to make for St. Patrick's Day. It's really green candied caramel popcorn.
St. Patrick's Day Popcorn
4 quarts popped popcorn
1 cup sugar
½ cup packed brown sugar
½ cup water
½ cup light corn syrup
1 tsp. white vinegar
½ cup butter
8-10 drops of green food coloring
Place popped popcorn in a large roasting pan to keep warm in a 250 degree oven. Combine in a heavy saucepan the sugars, water, corn syrup, and vinegar. Cook and stir over medium heat until mixture comes to a boil. Cook, stirring occasionally, until a candy thermometer reaches 250 degrees (hard ball stage). Remove from heat and stir in butter until melted. Stir in food coloring, slowly increasing amount until desired color. Drizzle over warm popcorn and toss to coat. Cool. Break into pieces and store in airtight container. 20-24 servings.
---
This brownie recipe is delicious, moist and chewy and has a green mint filling that makes them perfect for St Patricks Day. The minty filling is easy to make and melts in your mouth. You could use a brownie mix to save time.
Creme De Menthe Brownies
4 ounces unsweetened baking chocolate
1 cup butter
4 large eggs
2 cup sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
1 cup flour
Filling:
½ cup butter
2 cups sifted confectioner sugar
4 Tbsp. green crème de menthe
(or use green food coloring and a dash of peppermint extract)
Icing:
6 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips
6 Tbsp. butter
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 9×13 baking pan. Melt baking chocolate and 1 cup butter over simmering water in a double boiler or use the microwave checking as it melts. Cool slightly. In a medium bowl, beat eggs with whisk until blended and then add 2 cup sugar; whisking until mixture is light and fluffy. Add cooled chocolate, vanilla and flour. Keep whisking until throughly blended. Pour batter into prepared pan and bake 25 minutes. Let brownies cool.
Make filling: Using mixer on medium speed, beat the ½ cup butter and confectioners sugar together until blended. Stir in crème de menthe and blend well. Spread over cooled brownies. Refrigerate until filling is firm.
Make the icing: Melt chocolate chips and 6 Tbsp. butter, in microwave stirring util smooth. Pour the warm glaze over the filling and tilt the pan to distribute icing evenly. Refrigerate until chocolate hardens. Allow brownies to come to room temperature to cut so the chocolate so it doesn't crack. 24 brownies.
---
If you like classic rueben sandwiches, you can make this quick, easy appetizer recipe. The recipe works better if you use the larger crescent rolls to hold all the filling. Drain the sauerkraut and squeeze out the liquid. Make sure you press the dough seams together otherwise the cheese will leak out. You can substitute pastrami or turkey pastrami for the corned beef.
Rueben Crescents
8 ounce package refrigerated crescent dinner rolls
1 cup sauerkraut, rinsed and well drained and chopped
1 Tbsp. Thousand Island dressing
4 slices processed Swiss cheese, cut into ½ inch strips
8 slices deli corned beef (thin slices)
Separate crescent dough unto eight triangles. Combine sauerkraut and salad dressing. Place two cheese strips across the short side of each triangle. Fold corned beef slices in half; place over cheese. Top with sauerkraut mixture. Roll up each from the short side and place on ungreased baking sheet. Bake 375 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. 8 servings.