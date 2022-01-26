I’ve been going through my cupboards and organizing during the past month. One of the things I did was to put all my spices together in one cupboard. I discovered that I must like spices as I have a great variety.
I found recipes for mixes that I use in my cooking, so I could make use of some of my spices and herbs. When you make your own mixes, you have control of what is in the mix as most of the prepackaged mixes you purchase have fillers, preservatives and other unwanted fake flavor enhancers.
It’s easy to make these mixes; just gather all ingredients and equipment before you start. You can make larger amounts, so you don’t have to make a new batch every time you want to use them. I often use custard cups to make several mixes at one time so easy to package. Label mixes with the name and date you made it. Store in an airtight container up to six months.
This recipe works great for chicken or pork chops. You can increase the recipe to make additional batches if this is a recipe you make often.
Shake & Bake
1 cup flour
2 tsp. cornstarch
2 tsp. paprika
2 tsp. onion powder
2 tsp. salt
2 tsp. sugar
1 Tbsp. poultry seasoning
2 tsp. dry parsley flakes
2 cups dry bread crumbs
When ready to prepare chicken or pork start by adding 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil into 1 cup dry mix. Dip chicken or pork in water and then shake and bake mix. You probably need to make at least one more batch for a chicken or 4-5 pork chops. Place on greased pan. Bake at 400 degrees for 30-40 minutes.
Au Jus is the French word for “with juice”. French dip sandwiches are often made with leftover beef so you can make this dipping sauce if you don’t have meat drippings.
Au Jus Mix
12 beef bouillon cubes or 4 Tbsp. beef bouillon granules
4 tsp. onion powder
2 tsp. parsley
¼ tsp. black pepper
¼ tsp. garlic powder
4 Tbsp. corn starch
optional-add a drop or two of Kitchen Bouquet for color optional-add 1 tsp. of Worcester sauce for flavor
Put in blender or food processor. Process until mixture is a fine powder. Store in airtight jar or zip lock bag. Enough for about 5 recipes.
To prepare one recipe: Mix 4 ½ tsp. with 2 cups water and heat in medium saucepan for about 15 minutes until heated and slightly thickened. If you want thicker; add more cornstarch.
---
Homemade chili is a popular soup for winter meals. This chili seasoning can be made ahead and added for a flavorful soup. You can adjust the seasonings for your families taste.
Chili Seasoning Mix
2 Tbsp. paprika
2 tsp. oregano
1 ½ tsp. cumin
1 ½ tsp. garlic powder
¾ tsp. onion powder
½ tsp. cayenne pepper
Mix and store in airtight container. Add 2 tsp. to season your chili.
---
I enjoy sausage and biscuits and often use a purchased mix as it is quick and easy. I discovered an easy recipe that I can save money by making my own mix as I have all of the ingredients. It uses dry milk and cornstarch to make it taste more like the ready made mixes. I can add about half a pound of cooked sausage for delicious biscuits and gravy.
Pepper Gravy Mix
5 cups flour
2 cups powdered milk
¼ cup sail
¼ cup coarse black pepper
½ cup cornstarch
Mix and put in airtight container.
To make gravy: Heat two Tbsp. bacon drippings or butter over medium heat. Sprinkle 3-4 heaping Tbsp. over it, whisking consistently to blend. Slowly add 1 ½ cup milk or water while stirring. Cook until thickened, scraping the bottom of the pan so t doesn’t scorch the gravy. Add additional salt and pepper to taste.
---
This topping for baked potatoes is easy to make and great to have prepared if you make baked potatoes often. I’d make several batches once you have all the stuff put. It tastes good as a potato chip dip.
Baked Potato Herb Mix
2 tsp. salt
1 Tbsp. garlic powder
2 Tbsp. parsley
1 Tbsp. black pepper
1 Tbsp. sugar
1 Tbsp. onion powder
Mix 2 tsp. to flavor 1-3 cups sour cream (depends on your taste).